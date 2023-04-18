Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Leninsky District
  5. Razvilka

Residential properties for sale in Razvilka, Russia

4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 12
€ 146,409
LCD "UP-quarter Roman" is a unique two-level quarter, where on the upper level - private ter…
2 room apartmentin Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 101 m² Number of floors 11
€ 182,667
For sale two-level elite bedroom apartment in LCD "UP-quarter Roman." Unique design layout. …
2 room apartmentin Razvilka, Russia
2 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 48 m² Number of floors 11
€ 88,588
For sale cozy 2 bedroom apartment in LCD "UP-quarter Roman." Unique design layout. Spacious …
1 room apartmentin Razvilka, Russia
1 room apartment
Razvilka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 34 m² Number of floors 11
€ 81,717
For sale spacious one-bedroom apartment in LCD "UP-quarter Roman." Unique design planning. T…
