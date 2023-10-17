UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Russia
Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
Residential properties for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia
Nizhny Novgorod
217
Gorodets
19
Kumohinskiy selsovet
9
Shapkinskiy selsovet
4
Bor
3
Brilyakovskiy selsovet
3
Dudenevskiy selsovet
3
Fedurinskiy selsovet
3
Kamenskiy selsovet
3
Kuzhutskiy selsovet
3
Smolkovskiy selsovet
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
427 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m²
1/18
€84,627
Recommend
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
17 m²
1/3
€21,594
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
16 m²
14/20
€38,812
Recommend
House
Gorodets, Russia
264 m²
3
€122,563
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
60 m²
2/9
€60,795
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
35 m²
1/2
€31,127
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m²
2/9
€74,900
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
88 m²
9/25
€165,363
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
30 m²
3/5
€37,450
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
31 m²
2/5
€38,423
Recommend
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
194 m²
2
€65,172
Recommend
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
43 m²
1
€36,477
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
31 m²
4/5
€41,827
Recommend
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
52 m²
5/5
€42,313
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
32 m²
1/9
€38,812
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
75 m²
7/10
€145,908
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
30 m²
3/5
€42,800
Recommend
Apartment
Dzerzhinsk, Russia
36 m²
3/4
€27,236
Recommend
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
140 m²
2
€106,999
Recommend
House
Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
80 m²
1
€17,023
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
67 m²
9/10
€85,113
Recommend
House
Brilyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m²
1
€7,295
Recommend
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
13 m²
1/3
€9,241
Recommend
House
Serkovo, Russia
198 m²
2
€36,477
Recommend
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
166 m²
2
€145,908
Recommend
Villa Villa
Bogorodsky District, Russia
138 m²
2
€116,727
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
59 m²
5/5
€63,227
Recommend
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
33 m²
4/9
€48,636
Recommend
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
173 m²
2
€243,181
Recommend
House
Pil'na, Russia
78 m²
2
€29,084
Recommend
Property types in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast
apartments
houses
apartments
houses
Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
