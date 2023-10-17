Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

Residential properties for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
217
Gorodets
19
Kumohinskiy selsovet
9
Shapkinskiy selsovet
4
Bor
3
Brilyakovskiy selsovet
3
Dudenevskiy selsovet
3
Fedurinskiy selsovet
3
Show more
427 properties total found
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/18
€84,627
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 17 m²
Floor 1/3
€21,594
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 16 m²
Floor 14/20
€38,812
House in Gorodets, Russia
House
Gorodets, Russia
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 3
€122,563
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
€60,795
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/2
€31,127
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/9
€74,900
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 88 m²
Floor 9/25
€165,363
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
€37,450
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/5
€38,423
House in gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Bor, Russia
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
€65,172
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
€36,477
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/5
€41,827
Apartment in Gorodets, Russia
Apartment
Gorodets, Russia
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
€42,313
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/9
€38,812
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/10
€145,908
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/5
€42,800
Apartment in Dzerzhinsk, Russia
Apartment
Dzerzhinsk, Russia
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/4
€27,236
Villa Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€106,999
House in Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Smolkovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€17,023
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/10
€85,113
House in Brilyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Brilyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
€7,295
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 13 m²
Floor 1/3
€9,241
House in Serkovo, Russia
House
Serkovo, Russia
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
€36,477
House in Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Kumohinskiy selsovet, Russia
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
€145,908
Villa Villa in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Villa Villa
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
€116,727
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/5
€63,227
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/9
€48,636
House in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 2
€243,181
House in Pil'na, Russia
House
Pil'na, Russia
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
€29,084

Property types in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

apartments
houses

Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir