Property for sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
301
314 properties total found
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
78 m² 14/17 Floor
€ 148,901
For sale a very spacious cod in the city center. It attracts a large kitchen, a spacious jac…
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
59 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 51,288
Three-room apartment for sale with a spacious kitchen:   - apartment in residential c…
Apartmentin Kuznechiha, Russia
Apartment
Kuznechiha, Russia
45 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 66,178
We offer for sale a two-room square under a transfer agreement in the rapidly developing are…
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 70,590
For sale warm, cozy two-room apartment in the square-not Upper Peaches: - A good location o…
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
43 m² 16/17 Floor
€ 71,693
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
43 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 66,178
Great location, city center, the windows offer magnificent views of the Volga and Cathedral.…
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
15 m² Number of floors 1
€ 4,302
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
42 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 60,664
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
66 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 75,002
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
126 m² Number of floors 2
€ 99,268
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 90,444
Villa Villain Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
191 m² Number of floors 2
€ 386,041
A deposit was made until May 31, 2023. !  I bring to your attention a land plot of 28 a…
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
47 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 66,178
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
74 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 131,254
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
84 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,199
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 47,428
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m² 1/10 Floor
€ 67,833
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
64 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,664
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
52 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 62,869
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
54 m² 18/23 Floor
€ 93,753
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
20 m² 6/10 Floor
€ 41,361
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
45 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 50,737
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
63 m² 1/17 Floor
€ 82,723
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
59 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 50,626
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
57 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 84,929
Roomin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
12 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 6,397
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
85 m² 9/19 Floor
€ 198,535
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
22 m² 4/10 Floor
€ 40,810
We offer for sale a studio under a contract of transfer in the rapidly developing area of ou…
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
60 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 84,929
Apartmentin Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
65 m² 6/17 Floor
€ 118,570
For sale a bright, spacious 2-room apartment in LCD Seventh Sky at ul. Karl Marx, 48.  …

Real estate in Nizhny Novgorod: What’s important to consider before buying housing

Nizhny Novgorod is a densely populated Russian city with a population of about 1.3 million people. It is located in the central part of the country on the banks of the Volga River. The city has a well-developed automobile industry and scientific and educational institutions. There are a large number of historical attractions.

Advantages of buying real estate

Housing in Nizhny Novgorod is in high demand among Russians and citizens of neighbouring countries. People come here to live permanently first of all because of the great number of jobs. In the city one can get a job in all the common occupations.

Other advantages of buying property in Nizhny Novgorod:

  • Affordable prices for real estate;
  • High quality of construction;
  • A wide choice of properties for all tastes.

The advantages of purchase also include the high liquidity of the housing. Flats for sale find their owners within a few weeks. There is a similarly high demand for rental properties.

Flats and apartments for sale

All types of properties in Nizhny Novgorod are available for sale. Lots of one-, two- and three-bedroom flats are offered. It is possible to buy them profitably in the primary and secondary market. For example, the buyers have an opportunity to buy a studio flat in a new building in Nizhny Novgorod at the price of 1200-2000 euros per square metre. In the old stock the price per square metre is 10-20% lower.

Luxury residential and commercial real estate is priced higher. This is due to the use of expensive construction and finishing materials. For example, the price of an elite two-bedroom flat in a building under construction is 200,000-240,000 euros.

Sales of houses, cottages and townhouses

The properties are located mainly in the suburbs and the outskirts. The price for a detached house in Nizhny Novgorod is the same as for a newly built flat.

For those who want to live in their own home, but still want to be within the city limits, a great option is to buy a townhouse from a developer. This type of housing combines the features of a cottage and a flat. A one square metre in a townhouse is estimated at €1,500 to €2,000.

The best places to buy property

Nizhny Novgorod has 8 districts. The best places to buy a house are:

  • Nizhegorodsky. The historic centre of the city with magnificent views of the Volga. The housing prices here are the highest, but in return the buyer gets all the infrastructure close by.
  • Avtozavodsky. A developed central district of the city. Here you can buy a flat at a price 2 times lower than in the previous location. Buyers also have an opportunity to buy a two-storey house in Avtozavodsky district of Nizhny Novgorod or a cottage at an affordable price.
  • Prioksky. The most eco-friendly location with lots of squares, alleys and park areas.

The Moscow district is one of the quietest and most peaceful parts of the city. There is a large concentration of businesses where you can get a job close to home. The prices for housing in this location are not high. For example, the price of one-bedroom apartments in Burnakovsky residential complex in Nizhny Novgorod will not exceed 1500 Euro per square metre. Secondary housing will cost even less.

Nizhny Novgorod is an ideal choice for those who want to buy property at an affordable price in a developed Russian city. The properties for sale can be found on the REALTING platform.

