Houses for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

136 properties total found
5 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 600 m² Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
New builded house 650 sq.m on a  land area of 20  hundred . Number of bedrooms: 5 …
4 room housein Serpukhov, Russia
4 room house
Serpukhov, Russia
4 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 10,617
4 room housein Polivanovo, Russia
4 room house
Polivanovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms 212 m² Number of floors 1
€ 251,449
Object code in the Agency's database: 138-904, Kaluga highway, 19 km from MKAD, Polivanovo. …
House 4 bathroomsin gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House 4 bathrooms
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
4 bath 591 m² Number of floors 3
€ 301,627
ADDITIONAL REQUEST FOTOGRAPHIES A house in the cottage village « Aleksandrovo » is presente…
Duplexin Kubinka, Russia
Duplex
Kubinka, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 69,288
For sale ( half ) houses with a total area of 92 kV. m. The area of the plot is 14 hundred. …
Housein Central Federal District, Russia
House
Central Federal District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m² Number of floors 10
€ 90,800
6 room housein Zvenigorod, Russia
6 room house
Zvenigorod, Russia
6 Number of rooms 359 m² Number of floors 3
€ 256,291
3 room housein Balashikha, Russia
3 room house
Balashikha, Russia
3 Number of rooms 123 m² Number of floors 23
€ 259,220
4 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 118 m² Number of floors 24
€ 363,201
5 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
5 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
5 Number of rooms 490 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,244,843
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 77 m² Number of floors 25
€ 229,930
8 room housein Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 868 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,832,114
9 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
9 Number of rooms 610 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,244,843
9 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
9 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,903,877
Housein Senino, Russia
House
Senino, Russia
64 m² Number of floors 2
€ 37,997
Share ( half ) at home and two sections with an area of 12 acres are for sale. The house is …
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 34
€ 292,904
The best housing complex in Mitino! Nearby there is a beautiful landscape park, forest, scho…
6 room housein Gorki Leninskiye, Russia
6 room house
Gorki Leninskiye, Russia
6 Number of rooms 362 m² Number of floors 3
€ 541,873
Brick house for sale 362m2. Qualitative repairs completed. On a plot of 12 acres: bathhouse …
Housein Balashikha, Russia
House
Balashikha, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m² Number of floors 12
€ 78,352
One-room apartment for sale in a new house, on the ground floor, with repair from a develope…
6 room housein Aprelevka, Russia
6 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
6 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,621
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-936, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…
9 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
9 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
9 Number of rooms 838 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,654,924
The most prestigious and environmentally friendly place of Rublevka-KP Nikolino. The villag…
4 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
4 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
4 Number of rooms 139 m² Number of floors 1
€ 556,518
6 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
6 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
6 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 951,939
New, modern house in the Scandinavian eco-style from glued beams. Panoramic glazing and chic…
4 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
4 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
4 Number of rooms 174 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,025,165
Housein Leninsky District, Russia
House
Leninsky District, Russia
450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 615,099
For sale is a country house built according to an individual project of high quality materia…
Housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,895
Land for sale 8 acres with a two-story house of 80 sq.m. The territory is ennobled, a pond i…
5 room housein Taraskovo, Russia
5 room house
Taraskovo, Russia
5 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,749
Object code in the Agency's database: 468-405, Kiev highway, 32 km from MKAD, Taraskovo. …
2 room housein Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room house
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² Number of floors 17
€ 124,924
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, open-air, on the 10th floor of a 17-story large-panel house, o…
2 room housein Domodedovo, Russia
2 room house
Domodedovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m² Number of floors 3
€ 144,988
For sale spacious 2-room apartment with good repair, in a brick house, in the modern residen…
3 room housein Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 room house
Krasnogorsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 25
€ 314,872
Species apartment for the river and the best promenade in the city.The apartment has a high-…
2 room housein Podolsk, Russia
2 room house
Podolsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 9
€ 106,178
For sale is a cozy apartment in a beautiful area with developed infrastructure: schools, kin…

Properties features in Moscow Oblast, Russia

