Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Lyuberetsky District
  5. Lyubertsy
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Lyubertsy, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room housein Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room house
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² Number of floors 17
€ 124,003
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, open-air, on the 10th floor of a 17-story large-panel house, o…

Properties features in Lyubertsy, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir