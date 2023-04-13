Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lyuberetsky District, Russia

Lyubertsy
403
Malakhovka
2
412 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 11/19 Floor
€ 105,302
Location: Non-cracing 6-10 min Lukhmanovskaya 21-30 min St. Dmitrievsky from 30 min Sellin…
2 room housein Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room house
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² Number of floors 17
€ 124,003
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, open-air, on the 10th floor of a 17-story large-panel house, o…
1 room apartmentin Zhilino-1, Russia
1 room apartment
Zhilino-1, Russia
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 7/17 Floor
€ 77,591
The best offer in the area ! For sale a bright, cozy 1 bedroom apartment in a modern LCD « T…
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 94,218
For sale 2k. apartment, with a total area of 65.8 m2, on the 2 floor, 3 a land brick house, …
3 room apartmentin Motyakovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Motyakovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 182,677
“Center- 2” is the largest residential complex in the Zheleznodorozhny microdistrict, locate…
1 room studio apartmentin Motyakovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Motyakovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 113,670
“Center- 2” is the largest residential complex in the Zheleznodorozhny microdistrict, locate…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 189,831
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 171,621
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 170,291
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 189,831
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 144,206
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 171,153
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 187,081
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 165,719
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 168,496
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 79 m²
€ 181,149
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m²
€ 139,847
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 133,212
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
4 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
4 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 247,829
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 109,228
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 107,985
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 109,228
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 131,696
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 110,008
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
4 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
4 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
4 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 248,944
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
4 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
4 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
4 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 242,670
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 108,940
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 105,529
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
4 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
4 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
4 Number of rooms 108 m²
€ 239,702
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 106,953
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…

Properties features in Lyuberetsky District, Russia

