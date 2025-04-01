Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lyuberetsky District, Russia

1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 18/25
$82,825
3 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 19/22
Apartment under the forefront until 05. 07.24. On foot 7 min. To the metro! Moscow registrat…
$142,125
1 room apartment in Malakhovka, Russia
1 room apartment
Malakhovka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/17
The best offer in the area ! For sale a bright, cozy 1 bedroom apartment in a modern LCD « T…
$79,547
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/5
$82,211
Apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
Apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 6/25
The best offer in the area! A cozy studio apartment in the Academic residential complex is …
$78,365
2 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/9
A cozy 2-room apartment is sold in good condition. With all furniture and appliances. Total …
$95,418
