Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
Leninsky District
Residential properties for sale in Leninsky District, Russia
Razvilka
4
Vidnoye
2
Clear all
528 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Kalinovka, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 118,604
The best offer of the area ! Cozy 2 bedroom apartment for sale ( Eurocracker ) with KLADOV (…
6 room house
Gorki Leninskiye, Russia
6 Number of rooms
362 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 537,879
Brick house for sale 362m2. Qualitative repairs completed. On a plot of 12 acres: bathhouse …
House
Leninsky District, Russia
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 610,566
For sale is a country house built according to an individual project of high quality materia…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
€ 144,336
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 116,877
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 141,749
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
€ 135,215
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 167,270
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
€ 143,886
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 137,665
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 116,264
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 141,749
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
€ 134,386
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 166,264
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
€ 112,673
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
€ 142,807
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 140,863
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
€ 115,651
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
59 m²
€ 136,616
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 117,299
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
€ 133,556
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 140,420
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 139,977
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
€ 142,088
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 138,392
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 115,595
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
€ 112,265
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
€ 103,944
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 159,913
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
€ 106,061
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
18
Search using the map