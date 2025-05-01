Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Leninsky District, Russia

Sapronovo
627
Vidnoye
584
Razvilka
159
1 691 property total found
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 10/21
$235,633
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/22
$206,078
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 8/22
$190,557
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 9/22
$227,348
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 15/22
$253,795
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 17/22
$194,291
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 7/22
$224,368
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/22
$155,416
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/21
$235,633
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 12/22
$155,531
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 10/22
$195,687
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 10/22
$158,899
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/22
$193,845
4 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
4 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 12/22
$251,918
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 17/22
$228,771
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 14/22
$155,760
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 7/22
$212,151
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/22
$239,675
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 14/22
$195,884
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/22
$128,387
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/22
$168,641
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 25/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$172,686
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 23/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$138,703
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 16/22
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Family residential area o…
$125,745
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 10/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade-in instead of the down payment - it is profitable t…
$159,677
3 room apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
3 room apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 23/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$186,472
1 room apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 24/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade-in instead of the down payment - it is profitable t…
$90,105
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 16/25
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$176,701
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 23/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$197,277
1 room apartment in Sapronovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Sapronovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 19/24
Maximum discounts at 100% payment. Trade -in instead of the initial contribution - profitabl…
$87,961
