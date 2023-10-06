Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Leningrad oblast
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Leningrad oblast, Russia

Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie
15
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
9
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
6
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Buena vista is the blest place to elevate your quality of life. Rated #1 zone in Jarabacoa. …
€237,048
House in Koltushi, Russia
House
Koltushi, Russia
Area 600 m²
€762,365
House in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 210 m²
€201,074
5 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€57,082
Townhouse in Kuzmolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse
Kuzmolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 252 m²
Art. 51772148 Cottage village «Nebo» is located on a spacious closed territory in Kuzmolovo…
€342,969
House in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 373 m²
€650,101
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 332 m²
Floor 1/2
€247,769
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
€73,854
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Koltushi, Russia
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Koltushi, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
€109,495
House in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 338 m²
€752,740
4 room house with sewerage supply in Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house with sewerage supply
Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
€68,327
House in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 618 m²
Art. 51495054 We present to your attention an excellent offer in the market of country real…
€800,483
2 room house with water system, with heating in Priozernyy, Russia
2 room house with water system, with heating
Priozernyy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€7,553
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with basement, with parking in Borskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with basement, with parking
Borskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
✅For sale villas in Shen Vlash ✅1100 m2 land,in paper 900 m2 ✅Construction surface 460 m2,…
€160,000
House in Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 121 m²
Art. 51205498 Dear buyer please pay attention I propose to purchase a unique object from …
€95,296
House in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 241 m²
€285,791
4 room house with water system, with heating in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house with water system, with heating
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Cozy cottage for sale in the Korpikovo massif near Gatchina. A solid wooden 2-story house of…
€20,870
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 331 m²
Floor 1/2
A solid residential building with a total area of 331 square meters is offered for sale. m.,…
€121,978
House in Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 301 m²
Art. 51206557 Pearl of the Karelian isthmus! A unique opportunity to purchase a large pl…
€247,769
House in Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 170 m²
€114,355
House in Roshchino, Russia
House
Roshchino, Russia
Area 259 m²
Art. 50653466 It is offered for sale an individual house of 258.6 m2 with a ceiling height …
€428,830
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
A plot of 12 acres is offered in the beautiful profitable place of the DNP Light. On the si…
€79,953
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем вашему вниманию современный комфортабельный дом в живописном пригороде Минска д. …
€260,753
2 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale residential, winter house in the village. Druzhnoye, Gatchinsky district, Leningrad…
€85,766
House in Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 98 m²
Art. 50041999 In silence, between the lake and the river, on the site of the old Finnish fa…
€123,789
4 room house with heating, with sewerage supply in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house with heating, with sewerage supply
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
A cozy cottage is offered for sale 2 km from Gatchina massif Korpikovo SNT '' Zheleznodorozh…
€20,965
House with water system, with sewerage supply in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House with water system, with sewerage supply
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Floor 1/1
On sale is a beautiful plot in SNT Kobrino -6 acres .On the site, the foundation is 6 * 8 m2…
€18,106
5 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/3
Buying a POLLUTANT near the city is real! Attention! PRICE IS DAMAGED!!! A comfortable spac…
€60,036
3 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/2
Dreaming of your country house? Perhaps this is your option! It is proposed to purchase a …
€30,495
5 room house with water system, with sewerage supply in Mshinskaya, Russia
5 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
Mshinskaya, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
In the mesh "Mshinskaya" in the SNT "Corabel", a spacious 7x10 cottage is sold on a well-gro…
€13,246

