Realting.com
Residential
Russia
Leningrad oblast
Houses
Houses for sale in Leningrad oblast, Russia
House
Clear all
134 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3
4
350 m²
3
Buena vista is the blest place to elevate your quality of life. Rated #1 zone in Jarabacoa. …
€237,048
1
Recommend
House
Koltushi, Russia
600 m²
€762,365
Recommend
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
210 m²
€201,074
Recommend
5 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5
120 m²
1/2
€57,082
Recommend
Townhouse
Kuzmolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
252 m²
Art. 51772148 Cottage village «Nebo» is located on a spacious closed territory in Kuzmolovo…
€342,969
Recommend
House
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
373 m²
€650,101
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
5
332 m²
1/2
€247,769
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
5
114 m²
1/2
€73,854
Recommend
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Koltushi, Russia
4
141 m²
1/2
€109,495
Recommend
House
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
338 m²
€752,740
Recommend
4 room house with sewerage supply
Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4
138 m²
1/2
€68,327
Recommend
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
618 m²
Art. 51495054 We present to your attention an excellent offer in the market of country real…
€800,483
Recommend
2 room house with water system, with heating
Priozernyy, Russia
2
70 m²
1/1
€7,553
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with basement, with parking
Borskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
6
2
1 100 m²
2
✅For sale villas in Shen Vlash ✅1100 m2 land,in paper 900 m2 ✅Construction surface 460 m2,…
€160,000
Recommend
House
Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
121 m²
Art. 51205498 Dear buyer please pay attention I propose to purchase a unique object from …
€95,296
Recommend
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
241 m²
€285,791
Recommend
4 room house with water system, with heating
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4
55 m²
1/2
Cozy cottage for sale in the Korpikovo massif near Gatchina. A solid wooden 2-story house of…
€20,870
Recommend
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4
331 m²
1/2
A solid residential building with a total area of 331 square meters is offered for sale. m.,…
€121,978
Recommend
House
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
301 m²
Art. 51206557 Pearl of the Karelian isthmus! A unique opportunity to purchase a large pl…
€247,769
Recommend
House
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
170 m²
€114,355
Recommend
House
Roshchino, Russia
259 m²
Art. 50653466 It is offered for sale an individual house of 258.6 m2 with a ceiling height …
€428,830
Recommend
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4
2
80 m²
1/2
A plot of 12 acres is offered in the beautiful profitable place of the DNP Light. On the si…
€79,953
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
4
1
109 m²
1
Предлагаем вашему вниманию современный комфортабельный дом в живописном пригороде Минска д. …
€260,753
Recommend
2 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Siverskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2
1
75 m²
1/1
For sale residential, winter house in the village. Druzhnoye, Gatchinsky district, Leningrad…
€85,766
Recommend
House
Krasnoozernoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
98 m²
Art. 50041999 In silence, between the lake and the river, on the site of the old Finnish fa…
€123,789
Recommend
4 room house with heating, with sewerage supply
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4
74 m²
1/2
A cozy cottage is offered for sale 2 km from Gatchina massif Korpikovo SNT '' Zheleznodorozh…
€20,965
Recommend
House with water system, with sewerage supply
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1
15 m²
1/1
On sale is a beautiful plot in SNT Kobrino -6 acres .On the site, the foundation is 6 * 8 m2…
€18,106
Recommend
5 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Ropshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5
105 m²
1/3
Buying a POLLUTANT near the city is real! Attention! PRICE IS DAMAGED!!! A comfortable spac…
€60,036
Recommend
3 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Bolshekolpanskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3
70 m²
1/2
Dreaming of your country house? Perhaps this is your option! It is proposed to purchase a …
€30,495
Recommend
5 room house with water system, with sewerage supply
Mshinskaya, Russia
5
120 m²
1/2
In the mesh "Mshinskaya" in the SNT "Corabel", a spacious 7x10 cottage is sold on a well-gro…
€13,246
Recommend
