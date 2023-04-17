Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Volosovsky District
  5. Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

7 properties total found
2 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 31,816
Selling a great winter house in the village. Brukhovitsy Volosovsky district. The house is …
2 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 84 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,583
2 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,908
Residential building for sale in the village. Sturmangof, 85 km from St. Petersburg in the V…
2 room housein Beseda, Russia
2 room house
Beseda, Russia
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,954
Offered for sale & nbsp; a large, dry plot of 42 acres, the purpose of LPH, with a small coz…
2 room housein Kalozhicy, Russia
2 room house
Kalozhicy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 8,819
Half of the house with an area of 44.5 sq m is offered for sale. on 21 hundredth of land in …
3 room apartmentin Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
3 room apartment
Bolshaya Vruda, Russia
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 27,908
Art. 56755883 I will sell 3 who has an apartment in the village of Bolshaya Vruda Volosovsky…
4 room housein Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 63 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,482
Art. 56553512 I will sell an excellent winter house from the beam to the der. Smerdovitsy Vo…

Properties features in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

