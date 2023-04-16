Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Wołomin County
  5. Zabki
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zabki, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Zabki, Poland
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Zabki, Poland
10 Number of rooms 1 bath 356 m² Number of floors 2
€ 561,350
For sale for investment house (mansion) 356.4 sq.m 10 rooms suburb of Warsaw, Ząbki, st. Pow…
7 room housein Zabki, Poland
7 room house
Zabki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 211 m²
€ 241,477
6 room housein Zabki, Poland
6 room house
Zabki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 253 m²
€ 271,662
9 room housein Zabki, Poland
9 room house
Zabki, Poland
10 Number of rooms 356 m²
€ 558,416
5 room housein Zabki, Poland
5 room house
Zabki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 282,590
Are you looking for a place in a quiet area for yourself and your loved ones? Places with go…
5 room housein Zabki, Poland
5 room house
Zabki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 149 m²
€ 160,784
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir