Townhouses for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
22
Warsaw
17
gmina Lesznowola
1
gmina Lomianki
1
gmina Piaseczno
1
Lomianki
1
Marki
1
22 properties total found
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin gmina Lesznowola, Poland
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
gmina Lesznowola, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m² Number of floors 3
€ 172,973
For sale 7-room new house with a repair of 155.89 m2 in the suburbs of Warsaw, on the border…
3 room townhousein Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Jozefoslaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,200
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno, 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Area 109.16…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Marki, Poland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marki, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 148 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 201,260
For sale modern 3-room townhouse 148 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Marki Formally, the property…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 306,770
For sale modern 5-room townhouse 190 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Zdziarska Mediu…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² Number of floors 2
€ 474,345
For sale a modern house (townhouse) for sale 163.24 sq.m 5 rooms Warsaw, Bemowo, st. Szeligo…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² Number of floors 1
€ 674,688
For sale elegant 3-room house (townhouse) 128 sq.m Warsaw, Żoliborz district, pl. Sloneczny …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 505,646
For sale house (townhouse) 300 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wołoska …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m² Number of floors 2
€ 609,148
For sale well maintained 2-storey house (townhouse) 202 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw Mokotów s…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 281 m² Number of floors 2
€ 639,606
For sale 2-storey townhouse 281 sq.m. 6 rooms in a residential complex Warsaw Włochy, st. Pl…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 280 m² Number of floors 2
€ 576,065
For sale near the park house (townhouse) 280 sq.m 6 rooms Warsaw, Bielany, st. Brunona Schul…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 281 m² Number of floors 2
€ 701,741
For sale in a residential complex 2-storey townhouse 281 sq.m. 6 rooms Warsaw Włochy, st. Pl…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 208 m² Number of floors 2
€ 633,798
For sale house (townhouse) 208 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. Libijska …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 319 m² Number of floors 3
€ 699,839
For sale a spacious 3-storey house 319 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw, Mokotów district, st. Wł…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 560 m² Number of floors 3
€ 784,149
For sale 4-storey 7-room house 560 sq.m Warsaw, district Białołęka, st. Świderska House (…
3 room townhousein Warsaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 823,567
For sale renovated house (townhouse) 170 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, Praga-Południe, st. Nobla T…
3 room townhousein Warsaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 357 m² Number of floors 2
€ 982,380
For sale near metro 7-room house (townhouse) 357 sq.m Warsaw, Ursynow district, st. Boglarcz…
Townhouse 10 roomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 10 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 304 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,077,784
For sale 3-storey house (townhouse) 303.5 sq.m 12 rooms Warsaw district Praga-Południe st. G…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Warsaw, Poland
Townhouse 5 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 351 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,292,373
For sale office building 359 sq.m. 5 rooms Warsaw, district Praga-Południe, st. WWąchocka …
3 room townhousein Lomianki, Poland
3 room townhouse
Lomianki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² Number of floors 3
€ 141,389
We speak English // НЕ ПОТРІБНИЙ ДОЗВІЛ МСВ ПОЛч ІІ // НЕ НУЖНО РАЗРЕ МВД ПОЛВШИ WHY ARE YO…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Zgorzala, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Zgorzala, Poland
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,347
Ssemi detached house in Zgorzała next to Piaseczno || approx. 130 m2, 3 floors || garden app…
3 room townhousein Warsaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale after repair house (townhouse) 130 sq.m 4 rooms Warsaw, district Mokotów, st…
3 room townhousein Warsaw, Poland
3 room townhouse
Warsaw, Poland
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 357 m² Number of floors 2
€ 4,800,000

