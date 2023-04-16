Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Piła County
  5. Pila
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Pila, Poland

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 room housein Pila, Poland
4 room house
Pila, Poland
134 m²
€ 174,958
For sale a detached house with a usable area of approx. 106 m 2 located on a quiet street in…
6 room housein Pila, Poland
6 room house
Pila, Poland
302 m²
€ 228,299
6 room housein Pila, Poland
6 room house
Pila, Poland
302 m²
€ 228,299
5 room housein Pila, Poland
5 room house
Pila, Poland
130 m²
€ 168,557
Single-family house after renovation located in a quiet and spacious part of the Upper Distr…
6 room housein Pila, Poland
6 room house
Pila, Poland
320 m²
€ 191,814
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir