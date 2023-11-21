Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. Krakow
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Krakow, Poland

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Krakow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/2
An extraordinary apartment with a roof terrace for sale, located in the most prestigious dis…
€264,490
Leave a request

Properties features in Krakow, Poland

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir