Residential properties for sale in gmina Wolomin, Poland

Wolomin
7
12 properties total found
5 room housein Wolomin, Poland
5 room house
Wolomin, Poland
5 Number of rooms 224 m²
€ 242,036
4 room housein Lipinki, Poland
4 room house
Lipinki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 159 m²
€ 170,646
4 room apartmentin Wolomin, Poland
4 room apartment
Wolomin, Poland
4 Number of rooms 146 m² 1 Floor
€ 165,154
6 room housein Wolomin, Poland
6 room house
Wolomin, Poland
6 Number of rooms 215 m²
€ 244,070
5 room housein Zagosciniec, Poland
5 room house
Zagosciniec, Poland
5 Number of rooms 186 m²
€ 213,561
6 room housein Wolomin, Poland
6 room house
Wolomin, Poland
6 Number of rooms 381 m²
€ 343,732
5 room apartmentin Zagosciniec, Poland
5 room apartment
Zagosciniec, Poland
5 Number of rooms 140 m² 1 Floor
€ 168,612
5 room housein Zagosciniec, Poland
5 room house
Zagosciniec, Poland
5 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 168,612
6 room housein Wolomin, Poland
6 room house
Wolomin, Poland
6 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 306,026
Great location in Kobyłka!!! A very functional house in the center of Kobyłka - ul. Warsaw,…
7 room housein Wolomin, Poland
7 room house
Wolomin, Poland
7 Number of rooms 152 m²
€ 224,216
Basic information: House Freestanding, located in a green area among single-family houses, a…
7 room housein Lipinki, Poland
7 room house
Lipinki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 138,229
We offer to sale large functional house in Lipinkach near Wołomina.House ideally will justif…
4 room housein Wolomin, Poland
4 room house
Wolomin, Poland
9 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 144,833
If you are looking for a plot for investment, call us. For sale a plot in the very center of…

