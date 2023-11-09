Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Wasewo

Residential properties for sale in gmina Wasewo, Poland

apartments
14
15 properties total found
3 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
3 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 9/9
€63,531
4 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
4 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/4
€106,508
4 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
4 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Floor 8/9
€112,113
2 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
2 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/7
€56,524
3 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
3 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 5/5
€94,362
House in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
House
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
€261,598
3 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
3 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 9/9
€75,209
6 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
6 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 11/11
€266,270
3 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
3 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/9
€100,435
4 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
4 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/7
€308,312
3 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
3 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/4
€67,362
1 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
1 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/4
€69,137
2 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
2 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 7/7
€63,531
3 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
3 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/9
€98,566
1 room apartment in Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
1 room apartment
Trynosy-Osiedle, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/4
€46,714

Properties features in gmina Wasewo, Poland

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir