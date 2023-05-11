Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Latvia

Villa 5 room villa in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa 5 room villa
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 004 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 2,700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lacisi, Latvia
Villa 3 room villa
Lacisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 595,000
Villa 3 room villa in Amata, Latvia
Villa 3 room villa
Amata, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 580,000
Villa 4 room villa in Igene, Latvia
Villa 4 room villa
Igene, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 180,000
Villa 9 room villa in Kalniena, Latvia
Villa 9 room villa
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 680,000

Properties features in Latvia

with lake view
cheap
luxury
