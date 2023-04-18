Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Saulkrasti, Latvia

3 room apartmentin Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 88 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 328,000
4 room apartmentin Saulkrasti, Latvia
4 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 125 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 485,000
3 room apartmentin Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 300,000
3 room apartmentin Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 400,000
6 room housein Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 272 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 550,000
A wonderful family house in Saulkrasti is available for sale. Saulkrasti Resort is located a…
6 room housein Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 600 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 375,000
Modern house, new sold (commissioned in 2009) in early Saulkrasti, on the front line, almost…
7 room housein Saulkrasti, Latvia
7 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 417 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 400,000
6 room housein Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 375,000
