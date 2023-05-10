Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy

76 properties total found
1 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€ 215,000
2 room apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
€ 330,000
2 room apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
€ 280,000
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 265,000
3 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
€ 330,000
1 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€ 220,000
2 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€ 430,000
3 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
€ 190,000
2 room apartment in Bieno, Italy
2 room apartment
Bieno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
€ 310,000
2 room apartment in Gignese, Italy
2 room apartment
Gignese, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
€ 170,000
1 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
€ 235,000
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 189 m²
€ 1,000,000
2 room apartment in Ghiffa, Italy
2 room apartment
Ghiffa, Italy
Rooms 3
€ 376,000
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
€ 330,000
1 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€ 215,000
1 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€ 230,000
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 162 m²
€ 340,000
2 room apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 room apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€ 980,000
2 room apartment in Carciano, Italy
2 room apartment
Carciano, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 room apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
€ 280,000
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 320,000
2 room apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 room apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 265,000
2 room apartment in Ghiffa, Italy
2 room apartment
Ghiffa, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
€ 214,000
4 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
4 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 142 m²
€ 420,000
3 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
€ 190,000
2 room apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€ 250,000

Properties features in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy

