Residential properties for sale in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy

Verbania
119
Omegna
3
232 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 290 m²
We're delighted to introduce you to this truly extraordinary property in the elegant area of…
€3,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
VB-20161. Историческая вилла в Палланца  Великолепная резиденция, расположенная прямо на бе…
€6,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
PL-PR-C01. Стреза, Озеро Маджоре. Пол дома с садомНезависимая часть виллы площадью 140 кв.м.…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 193 m²
PL-PR-C04. Каменный загородный дом с видом на озеро Всего в нескольких минутах от знаменито…
€420,000
Villa 5 room villa in Cannobio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
VB-20162. Вилла на первой линии в Каннобьо  Эта эксклюзивная недвижимость расположена в при…
€2,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 403 m²
PL-PR-V07. Красивая вилла на продажу в городе СтрезаКрасивая вилла на продажу в городе Стрез…
€750,000
2 room apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
VB-20059. Новые апартаменты в БавеноВ небольшом жилом комплексе, состоящем всего из 6 недавн…
€330,000
2 room apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 room apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
VB-20058. Трехкомнатные апартаменты в БавеноОзеро Маджоре, Бавено. Апартаменты на двух уровн…
€280,000
2 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
VB-20057. Апартаменты с видом на озере МаджореОзеро Маджоре, Стреза. Трехкомнатная квартира …
€265,000
1 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
VB-20060. Апартаменты в Бельджирате озеро МаджореАпартаменты расположены в жилом районе в ок…
€215,000
3 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
VB-20061. Апартаменты с садом в СтрезеАпартаменты в резиденции со светским парком, с видом н…
€330,000
Villa 4 room villa in Cannobio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
VB-20066. Элегантная вилла на озере МаджореЭлегантная вилла на первой линии озера Маджоре с …
€4,20M
Villa 2 room villa in Premeno, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Premeno, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
PL-PR-C05. Вилла с садом в отличном состоянииНа холмах Вербании, в солнечном и доминирующем …
€400,000
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 650 m²
VB-061119-4. Прекрасная вилла со спа, в идеальном состоянии в элитной зоне Паланца, Вербания…
€3,50M
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 1 150 m²
VB-111119-2. Вилла в Стрезе под полную реконструкцию Вилла в Стрезе под полную реконструкцию…
€4,40M
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 450 m²
VB-111119-3. Роскошный дом с эксклюзивным видом на Озеро МаджореВилла Verbena - это роскошна…
€5,00M
Villa Villa in Stresa, Italy
Villa Villa
Stresa, Italy
Area 700 m²
VB-111119-4. Приятная вилла на Озере МаджореСветлая и очень комфортная вилла на озере Маджор…
€3,50M
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 720 m²
PL-171019. Прекрасная вилла в ВербанииПрекрасная вилла в Вербании Площадь 720 кв.м. Участок…
€1,60M
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 540 m²
PL-171019-1. Прекрасная классическая вилла в Вербании в элитной зонеПрекрасная классическая …
€1,30M
Villa Villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
Area 450 m²
FP-171019. Прекрасная вилла в ВербанииПрекрасная вилла в Вербании Площадь 450 кв.м. Участок…
€2,90M
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 550 m²
PL-PR-V24. Красивая уютная вилла большого размера, в нескольких минутах езды от озера Маджор…
€900,000
1 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
PL-PR_A22. Квартира с восхитительным видом на озеро МаджореПродается квартира 65 кв.м. в кра…
€200,000
2 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
PL-PR-A00. Светлая квартира с террасамиВ двух шагах от озера и исторического центра города, …
€220,000
Villa 4 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
FP-T447. Дом расположен в центре городка ЛевоВ Лево, на холме Стрезы, рустико новой постройк…
€390,000
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 174 m²
FP-RIF0075. Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореОриентация : Юг  Вид на : Визави Внутренний дво…
€450,000
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 324 m²
FP-T384. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореПродается современная вилла Ве…
€1,98M
2 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
2 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
FP-T342. Элегантные апартаменты с видом на озероЭлегантные апартаменты с видом на озеро, рас…
€430,000
3 room apartment in Belgirate, Italy
3 room apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
FP-T464. Квартира на продажу в Бельджирате На холме Бельджирате, квартира в частном доме из…
€190,000
1 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
1 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 87 m²
FP-T205. Грациозная Квартира на продажу на холме Стрезы В Бинде, один из посёлков Стрезы, п…
€160,000
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 216 m²
FP-T380. Вилла в центре ПалланцаВилла построенная в конце 50 годов в центре Палланца, Вербан…
€585,000
Property types in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola

apartments
houses

Properties features in Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
