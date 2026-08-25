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Residential properties for sale in Verbano Cusio Ossola, Italy

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Verbania
23
Omegna
4
155 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
5 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
FP-T508. В Срезе, продается небольшое здание Здание находится на набережной города Стреза, с…
$1,17M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 193 m²
PL-PR-C04. Каменный загородный дом с видом на озеро Всего в нескольких минутах от знаменито…
$490 773
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 855 m²
FP-1547. Престижная старинная вилла в СтрезеПрестижная старинная вилла, расположенная в уник…
$9,35M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment in Cavandone, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
FP-0031. Престижная квартира на продажу в Вербании с садом и видом на озеро МаджореПродается…
$666 050
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
FP-RIF0075. Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореОриентация : Юг  Вид на : Визави Внутренний дво…
$525 829
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
MD-280817. Вилла 270 кв.мт, с садом 1500 кв.мт, на первой линииВилла 270 кв.мт, с садом 1500…
$1,05M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Baveno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
PL-PR_C00. Озеро Маджоре. Дом с видом на озероБавено. Вилла на продажу с уникальным и панора…
$724 475
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
FP-T320. Грациозная квартира в центре СтрезыГрациозная квартира в центре Стрезы на втором эт…
$292 127
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Stresa, Italy
Villa
Stresa, Italy
Area 310 m²
PL-PR_C03. Отдельно стоящий дом на продажу в СтрезеСтреза, отдельно стоящий дом с депендансо…
$993 232
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 214 m²
FP-T641. Вилла в Бризино, Стреза, ИталияБризино, частный дом с садом около 798 кв.м. с прекр…
$467 403
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Cavandone, Italy
Villa
Cavandone, Italy
Area 540 m²
PL-171019-1. Прекрасная классическая вилла в Вербании в элитной зонеПрекрасная классическая …
$1,52M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
FP-T704. Частный дом с прекрасным видом на озероНа холме Бельджирате в зоне Карчёни, частный…
$578 412
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
ID - 20059. VB-Новые апартаменты в БавеноВ небольшом жилом комплексе, состоящем всего из 6 н…
$385 608
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cavandone, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
FP-T613. В Вербании, вилла новой постройкиАрхитектуральная структура виллы составляeтся из д…
$1,74M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Baveno, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 395 m²
FP-T706. Старинная вилла, построенная в конце XIX векаСтаринная вилла, построенная в конце X…
$1,93M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
FP-T367. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » БельджиратеБлизко от центра Белджи…
$268 757
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Cavandone, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
FP-T457. Двухуровневая квартира в центре ВербанииВ элегантном особнячке в центре Вербании, в…
$408 978
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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4 bedroom apartment in Bagnella, Italy
4 bedroom apartment
Bagnella, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
ISM-060417-17. Апартаменты с видом на красивое озеро - ОртаОменья, в тихом жилом районе пред…
$292 127
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cavandone, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cavandone, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
FP-T380. Вилла в центре ПалланцаВилла построенная в конце 50 годов в центре Палланца, Вербан…
$683 577
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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1 bedroom apartment in Belgirate, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Belgirate, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
ID - 20060. VB-Апартаменты в Бельджирате озеро Маджоре- Апартаменты расположены в жилом райо…
$251 229
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
ID - 20061. VB-Апартаменты с садом в СтрезеАпартаменты в резиденции со светским парком, с ви…
$385 608
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa in Cavandone, Italy
Villa
Cavandone, Italy
Area 300 m²
FP-0116. Окруженная очаровательным садом виллаВ Вербании Палланца, в нескольких шагах от цен…
$3,39M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 351 m²
FP-2765. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро МаджореВ Стрезе, район Магоньино (Magognino), в…
$1,99M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Baveno, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
FP-Т507. Недавно отреставрированная вилла в БавеноНедавно отреставрированная вилла в Бавено.…
$1,17M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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2 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
PL-PR-A09. Квартира на первой линииВ живописном пейзаже Фериоло, в резиденции с бассейном, м…
$362 238
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 513 m²
FP-0113. Роскошная вилла в СтрезеРоскошная вилла на продажу в нескольких минутах ходьбы от ц…
$1,75M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Gignese, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gignese, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
FP-T452. Вилла 80 годов с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Джиньезе, с спокойным и приватн…
$630 994
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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3 bedroom apartment in Stresa, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
PL-PR-A08. Luxury apartment Lake Maggiore, Stresa, Verbano Cusio Ossola, PiedmontExclusive a…
$817 956
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
FP-08102015. Великолепная современная вилла на берегу озера МаджореВ Стрезе, великолепная со…
$14,02M
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Red Feniks Montenegro
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Stresa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Stresa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 530 m²
FP-T973. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаВ посёлке Бризино, в тихом жилом р…
$455 718
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