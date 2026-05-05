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Pool Apartments for sale in Verbano Cusio Ossola, Italy

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Verbania
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Omegna
3
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Baveno, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Baveno, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
PL-PR-A09. Квартира на первой линииВ живописном пейзаже Фериоло, в резиденции с бассейном, м…
$363,382
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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Property types in Verbano Cusio Ossola

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Verbano Cusio Ossola, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
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