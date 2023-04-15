Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

79 properties total found
3 room apartmentin St Nikolaus - San Nicolo, Italy
3 room apartment
St Nikolaus - San Nicolo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m²
€ 505,000
Romantic apartment with garden and open view on Mendola for sale in Caldaro on the wine road…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Sant Alessandro, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Sant Alessandro, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 177 m²
€ 649,000
The proposed penthouse is a large apartment located on the top floor of a building equipped …
2 room apartmentin Mori, Italy
2 room apartment
Mori, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m²
€ 187,000
Near the center of Mori we offer for sale a large mansard apartment as follows: large living…
4 room apartmentin Rovereto, Italy
4 room apartment
Rovereto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 152 m²
€ 268,000
This property is situated on the third floor and benefits from a lift. The entrance is secu…
Villa 4 room villain Porte, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porte, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 500 m²
€ 830,000
This villa is situated in a unique location on the most beautiful hill in Rovereto and is al…
1 room apartmentin Riva del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Riva del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 332,000
In the historic centre of Riva del Garda, in a very picturesque street and a few meters from…
2 room apartmentin Fontechel, Italy
2 room apartment
Fontechel, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 129,000
We offer for sale apartment with living room with open kitchen, double bedroom, single bedro…
Villa 5 room villain Villa Lagarina, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Villa Lagarina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 292 m²
€ 419,000
In the heart of Villa Lagarina, we are selling a finely renovated single house with natural …
Villa 4 room villain Drena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Drena, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m²
€ 790,000
In Drena, in an absolutely quiet area, we offer for sale a semi-detached villa with large ga…
Villa 9 room villain Marco, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Marco, Italy
25 Number of rooms 18 bath 5 000 m²
€ 4,160,000
We offer for sale the farm Maso Speron d'Oro, historically managed by the Cipriani family, i…
Villa 3 room villain Porte, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porte, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,950,000
We offer for sale a beautiful detached villa in a hilly position in the municipality of Rove…
1 room apartmentin Presson, Italy
1 room apartment
Presson, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
Apartment in Presson Price on request. The property TRENTINO - In the hamlet of PRE…
Villa 9 room villain Brentonico, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Brentonico, Italy
15 Number of rooms 15 bath 2 100 m²
€ 1,300,000
Interesting large farm located on the Brentonico (TN) plateau, surrounded by extensive groun…
Castle 13 bathroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Castle 13 bathrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
13 bath 2 500 m²
Price on request
Castle XII in, located in the mountains, near Lake Garda. The only castle in the area of the…
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Price on request
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 bath 350 m²
Price on request
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located in the very center of Madonna di Campillo, next to the lift. Area 1…
Housein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
House
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
400 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa Villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
570 m²
Price on request
Penthouse 3 roomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Penthouse 3 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Chic penthouse - duplex 130 sq.m in a new building in Riva del Garda. The residential comple…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 bath 80 m²
€ 285,000
New, fully furnished apartment of 80 square meters. m in the resort village of Serrada. Livi…
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 bath 165 m²
€ 1,250,000
New chic fully furnished apartment in Merano. Located in the Maya Alt area, one of the most …
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 67 m²
€ 410,000
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 bath 160 m²
€ 248,000
Four bedroom apartment in Villa del Monte.The apartment is located on the ground floor of a …
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 392,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 13 bath 88 m²
€ 149,000
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m²
€ 139,000
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 800,000
Townhouse in the complex under construction in Roverto. Located in a prestigious residentia…
Townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
160 m²
€ 415,000
Townhouse in the new townhouse in Brentoniko. Located in a picturesque residential area with…

