Residential properties for sale in Sardinia, Italy

Villa 3 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 7
Area 370 m²
€ 5,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
€ 3,570,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
€ 6,900,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa 6 room villa in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 270 m²
€ 12,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Townhouse 6 rooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
€ 1,150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
€ 900,000
3 room townhouse in Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 343 m²
€ 1,750,000
3 room townhouse in Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
€ 1,250,000
Villa 6 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
€ 12,000,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
2 room house in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room house
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
3 room apartment in Cugnana Verde, Italy
3 room apartment
Cugnana Verde, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 620,000
Penthouse 8 rooms in Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 1,150,000
2 room apartment in Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
€ 1,200,000
Villa 6 room villa in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
€ 2,650,000
2 room apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
€ 890,000
Villa 4 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
€ 6,000,000
Villa 6 room villa in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
€ 6,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
€ 7,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Arzachena, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€ 2,200,000
5 room apartment in Porto Cervo, Italy
5 room apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
€ 1,850,000
Penthouse 6 rooms in Baja Sardinia, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 175 m²
€ 1,850,000
1 room apartment in Baja Sardinia, Italy
1 room apartment
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 790,000

