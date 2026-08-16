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Residential properties for sale in Alghero, Italy

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apartments
3
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alghero, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary villa located in Alghero, a real treasure in the heart of the …
$1,05M
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1 bedroom apartment in Alghero, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
For sale apartments with spacious panoramic terraces from the developer.In addition, on the …
$290,478
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1 bedroom apartment in Alghero, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Discover this charming studio located in the heart of the historic district of Alghero, perf…
$156,858
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alghero, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alghero, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
This exclusive penthouse is a unique opportunity for those looking for elegance, comfort and…
$1,10M
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