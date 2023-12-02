Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Sud Sardegna

Residential properties for sale in Sud Sardegna, Italy

houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Cadesedda Calasetta, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Cadesedda Calasetta, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
IT-030420-1. Вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с пляжем, сад 3700 кв.мВ продаже  вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с …
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 rooms in Murera Muravera, Italy
Villa 4 rooms
Murera Muravera, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
IT-030420-3. Великолепная вилла площадью 400 кв.мВ продаже великолепная вилла площадью 400 к…
€580,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 8 rooms in Crabonaxa Villasimius, Italy
Villa 8 rooms
Crabonaxa Villasimius, Italy
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
& nbsp; Living area 230 square meters.m., total area of 1500 square meters. m., 200/250 step…
€980,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Crabonaxa Villasimius, Italy
Villa 3 rooms
Crabonaxa Villasimius, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
We present to your attention a large house for 2 families 130-150 meters from the most famou…
€520,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Sud Sardegna, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir