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Residential properties for sale in Sud Sardegna, Italy

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houses
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4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in CadeseddaCalasetta, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
CadeseddaCalasetta, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
IT-030420-1. Вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с пляжем, сад 3700 кв.мВ продаже  вилла 70 кв.м. рядом с …
$293,050
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
We present to your attention a large house for 2 families 130-150 meters from the most famou…
$520,514
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1 bedroom apartment in Nebida, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Nebida, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
New cozy apartment in the Sardinian style, bedroom, living room with two sofa – beds with an…
$160,158
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Villa 5 bedrooms in CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
CrabonaxaVillasimius, Italy
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Living area 230 square meters.m., total area of 1500 square meters. m., 200/250 steps from t…
$980,968
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