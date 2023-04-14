Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche

Residential properties for sale in Marche, Italy

Civitanova Marche
8
Porto Recanati
8
San Benedetto del Tronto
8
Pesaro e Urbino
6
Sant Elpidio a Mare
6
Macerata
5
Camerino
3
Morrovalle
2
Show more
115 properties total found
Townhouse 10 roomsin Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
10 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 220,000
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
8 room housein Ascoli Piceno, Italy
8 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
18 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 5
€ 680,000
Ascoli-Picheno ( Marche ) // Villa 650 sq.m. // 18 rooms // 8 bedrooms // 6 bathrooms // Fir…
9 room housein San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
9 room house
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
32 Number of rooms 1 600 m²
Price on request
Building in the center ideal for businesses (to be transformed into apartments). Volume 4,80…
5 room apartmentin Falerone, Italy
5 room apartment
Falerone, Italy
5 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 80,000
First floor apartment from the 60s renovated both internally and externally (rebuilt roof) …
5 room housein Ascoli Piceno, Italy
5 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
10 Number of rooms 1 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
Ascoli-Picho ( Mark ) // 1 100 sq.m. Villa // 70 sq.m. Add-in // 5500 sq.m. Garden // 300 sq…
9 room housein Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
11 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 140,000
Large farmhouse to renovate with accessory in a panoramic and secluded position. Ancient bri…
8 room housein Massa Fermana, Italy
8 room house
Massa Fermana, Italy
8 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 230,000
Renovated farmhouse with land of 10 hectares as an option. Court of about 3,000 m2 fenced. G…
9 room housein Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
10 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 120,000
Well-made farmhouse to renovate with various accessories. Old brick structure and wooden flo…
4 room apartmentin Ascoli Piceno, Italy
4 room apartment
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 218 m²
€ 390,000
9 room housein Morrovalle, Italy
9 room house
Morrovalle, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored consisting of two adjacent buildings built in different eras Two fl…
Housein Civitanova Marche, Italy
House
Civitanova Marche, Italy
900 m²
Price on request
Building lot with a building to be demolished Destination above 80% residential 20% commerci…
9 room housein Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
18 Number of rooms 540 m²
Price on request
Large panoramic house to be restored (end of the century) Two floors for the oldest part, th…
9 room housein Montottone, Italy
9 room house
Montottone, Italy
16 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Nice building in the historic center in the main street. Improvement works carried out over …
Villa 9 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
14 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
9 room housein Montappone, Italy
9 room house
Montappone, Italy
12 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Finely restored farmhouse with quality materials in a secluded and panoramic position. Three…
Villa 9 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
16 Number of rooms 550 m²
Price on request
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Housein Lapedona, Italy
House
Lapedona, Italy
30 000 m²
Price on request
Lot of approximately three hectares with a building area of 17,500 square meters for a maxim…
Villa 9 room villain Camerino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
14 Number of rooms 430 m²
Price on request
Beautiful recently renovated villa with quality finishes in a panoramic position 1 km from t…
9 room housein Morichella, Italy
9 room house
Morichella, Italy
16 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Large renovated stone farmhouse to 50% (in practice two adjacent houses, one completely reno…
Housein Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
32 600 m²
Price on request
Building land of approximately 3.26 ha with an approved subdivision plan for mixed use: Prod…
Villa 9 room villain Camerino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Camerino, Italy
30 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N864 (R) Property name: Casa Ridente Location: In country Town/City…
6 room housein Montottone, Italy
6 room house
Montottone, Italy
6 Number of rooms 160 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N454 Property name: Casa Rocca Location: In village Town/City: Zo…
Housein Campofilone, Italy
House
Campofilone, Italy
15 000 m²
Price on request
Housing development partly built covering a number of residential lots with areas from 600 t…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Falerone, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Falerone, Italy
9 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Single villa with fenced courtyard of about 2,500 square meters Unfinished ground floor with…
Villa 9 room villain San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
16 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Housein Campofilone, Italy
House
Campofilone, Italy
9 300 m²
Price on request
Panoramic allotment on the sea near the historic center Maximum volume 6,500 cubic meters Nu…
4 room apartmentin Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Apartments in the historic center under construction old brick and wooden floors Various siz…
4 room apartmentin Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 60 m²
Price on request
Apartments in the historic center (n.ro 3) new structure brick and wooden floors entrance Cu…
9 room housein San Severino Marche, Italy
9 room house
San Severino Marche, Italy
12 Number of rooms 280 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N837 (R) Property name: Casa Silvio Location: In country Town/City:…
8 room housein Campofilone, Italy
8 room house
Campofilone, Italy
8 Number of rooms 160 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N806 (I) Property name: Casa Silla Location: In country Town/City: …

Properties features in Marche, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir