Penthouses for sale in Israel

Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
€2,63M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
€10,04M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
€8,84M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
€3,11M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
€1,14M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
€15,21M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
€10,41M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive new listing- A stunning penthouse with a large balcony and an open view in a o…
€1,72M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Netanya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Beautiful new project in the infamous Ir Yamim area of Netanya- project scheduled to finish …
€3,47M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Penthouse + apartments for sale in a brand-new urban-chic project, located on the famous Evn…
€1,28M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
€2,01M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
The most magnificent penthouse for sale on Rothschild Boulevard in a new building, quite pos…
Price on request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
Penthouse for sale in the heart of Tel-Aviv, right near the Bima theatre in a new project ex…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Various units available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in Neve Tzedek minutes wa…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Different types of penthouses for sale in a new, luxury project near Kikar Ha Medina made up…
Price on request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Price on request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 360 m²
New penthouse, in new ultra-luxury tower directly on the sea with 180 sea views and city vie…
Price on request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Israel, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Israel, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Penthouse for sale in the popular north of Tel Aviv, located on a quiet, sought-after and gr…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with sea view, gym in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with sea view, gym
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Directly sitting on Tel-Aviv’s gorgeous seafront, a magnificent, bright and private penthous…
Price on request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Price on request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Penthouse in the Jerusalem towers. On Mevo Hamatmid 16, in the City Center. Penthouse 4 stor…
€7,06M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Penthouse in Holyland on Avraham Perrera 1. 31 floor (last floor), East north west. 6.5 room…
€3,46M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Area 180 m²
Amazing Penthouse in the heart of Romema, 6 room balcony 90 sqm overlooking Jerusalem. new f…
€1,71M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with A/C, with renovation
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the heart of Sorotskin street, including 5,000 NIS, from unit income …
€1,31M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Beautiful penthouse on Gershon Avner 5, Top Arnona. architectural designed, high-end finishi…
€973,081
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with A/C
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Gorgeous renovated penthouse! Oley Hagardom. Beautiful view. Bright and airy. 5 rooms,  110 …
€484,204
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Amazing Penthouse, one level 128 sqm, Mordot Gilo Dona. corner building with mountain view. …
€820,168
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Jerusalem, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Jerusalem, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
New magical property in Abu Tor! Gihon street. Intimate, quiet, penthouse in a small buildin…
€417,035

Properties features in Israel

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
