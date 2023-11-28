Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Residential
  4. Tel Aviv-Yafo
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A stunning 5-room penthouse in Ramat Aviv near the sea – a prestigious neighborhood surround…
€2,08M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 436 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
€8,55M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
€5,13M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
€2,44M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
€10,26M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
€3,18M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 467 m²
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
€15,55M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
€10,64M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 331 m²
The most magnificent penthouse for sale on Rothschild Boulevard in a new building, quite pos…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Various units available in a gorgeous, new luxury project for sale in Neve Tzedek minutes wa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 360 m²
New penthouse, in new ultra-luxury tower directly on the sea with 180 sea views and city vie…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Exclusive listing on the famous Kedem Street- a luxury penthouse that is a true work of art,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 274 m²
An exquisite, one of a kind penthouse for sale in Jaffa- a must see. This masterpiece sp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal duplex penthouse with all of the amenities one wou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal penthouse with all of the amenities one would find…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 479 m²
New project located in the heart of Tel Aviv’s port a very popular seaside location close to…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
A new prestigious project is located in the heart of the much sought-after Old North of Tel …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir