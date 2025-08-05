Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. South District
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in South District, Israel

Ashkelon
10
Arava Tichona Regional Council
7
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
20 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
splendid penthouse for more info avi
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Penthouse for sale in the popular north of Tel Aviv, located on a quiet, sought-after and gr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 319 m²
STOP: Penthouse at the "Mar" in Ashdod 6 rooms, 319 m2 net and 174 m2 of terraces with sea v…
$2,25M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Penthouse 4 pcs alone at the floor 30m2 of Souccah terrace 2 parking Dimri building
$575,845
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
$9,81M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
penthouse 5 pcs 127 m + 60 m2 terrace 2 parking small building single storey quiet street
$702,250
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Penthouse in Ashdod with great potential sea view. Strategic location. 5 rooms transformed i…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
apartment 5.5 pcs city ashkelon full sea view renovated building elevator mamad balcony well…
$519,665
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Penthouse + apartments for sale in a brand-new urban-chic project, located on the famous Evn…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
$2,23M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
duplex penthouse in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods of Ashkelon. 5 pcs with 46m2 suk…
$786,520
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 2 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
penthouse 2 pcs very rare 50m2 habitable + 63 m2 terrace new building pastoral and quiet loc…
$505,620
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
in Agamim, 5-room penthouse of 130 m2 living space + 70 m2 terrace. small building with 2 ow…
$724,722
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
rare penthouse on ashkelon with swimming pool 150m2 habitable 150m2 terrace new building sma…
$997,195
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Mini penthouse of 4.5 rooms recent with terrace of 27m2. Cellar and 2 parking spaces. Gym wi…
$646,070
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Located in the heart of green Herzliya near the famous IDC university, lots of greens and pa…
$1,96M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 227 m²
One of the rare Penthouses on the very first line of the lake 8th and last floor 2 private p…
$758,430
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive new listing- A stunning penthouse with a large balcony and an open view in a o…
$1,91M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
penthouse on barnea 200m2 habitable with 50 m2 terrace completely redone great potential
$688,205
Leave a request

Properties features in South District, Israel

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go