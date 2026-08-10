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Penthouses for sale in Ramat Gan, Israel

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4 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Reference: RG 115 District: Downtown, close to the Stock Exchange and tram station High stan…
$3,50M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
In the residential area of Ramat gan Exchange Exceptional luxury penthouse 29th and last flo…
$3,30M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
$2,92M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
$1,27M
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