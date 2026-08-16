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Penthouses for sale in Center District, Israel

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Netanya
14
Rishon LeZion
5
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29 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
FOR SALE: luxurious penthouse in the city center, in a quiet street. Located in a new 5-stor…
$1,31M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Quartier Ramez, Rishon LeZion Unique residential project in the very sought after area of Ra…
$1,27M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Penthouse of 140 m2 with terrace of 120 m2. Elevator, parking included. Apartment completely…
$1,18M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 313 m²
Reference: NT 220 District: City center New Penthouse of 5 rooms Surface area of 313 m2 Terr…
$3,89M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Exclusive sale – The most beautiful and impressive penthouse in the popular Katznelson distr…
$1,55M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Sun Garden Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of …
$1,52M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 5 rooms in Givat Shmuel, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 168 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$2,94M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$3,12M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
In the city centre - penthouse 144 m2 with 2 terraces of 35 + 45 m2. Completely renovated. P…
$1,16M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Live Excellence in Netanya! Mardochee Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our excep…
$5,92M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 186 m²
Dream penthouse for sale in Netanya, facing Ir Yamim and the nature reserve, with an unobstr…
$2,33M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 169 m²
✨ For sale exclusively – 6-room exceptional penthouse in Ra'anana East ✨A rare good, designe…
$2,72M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
very nice 6 room Penthouse. (273 m2 arnona) Alone on the floor. Very invested. security room…
$2,55M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
$1,28M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 186 m²
Momento Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of our…
$3,18M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
New building, perfectly maintained. Unique penthouse, single on the 12th and top floor. Com…
$2,57M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 158 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$2,33M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
In the heart of the city, enjoying a premium location at the foot of Kikar, discover the adv…
$3,18M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Hagalil Raanana project Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana, a new resident…
$2,43M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Beautiful penthouse in Netanya in the Nat 600 district, panoramic sea view, terrace of 36m2
$2,54M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
$1,28M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
NEW PROGRAMME IN PREVENT – RA'ANANA Mordecai Khayat is proud to present a new exceptional r…
$1,64M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Sun Garden Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of …
$1,54M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 156 m²
Superb penthouse for sale in Netanya, in the district of Park Hayam, close to the city cente…
$2,09M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 161 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$2,18M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Reference: NT 225 District: Hashmonaim Recent and modern building of only 6 years old Sumptu…
$2,11M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Givat Shmuel, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 178 m²
Givat Shmouel Project – The Little Neuilly of Tel Aviv Mordecai Khayat presents an exceptio…
$2,94M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Rishon LeZion, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Rishon Letsion, facing sea, (hof rishon letsion) Close to sea and tayelet at the foot of the…
$3,54M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Netanya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Beautiful new project in the infamous Ir Yamim area of Netanya- project scheduled to finish …
$3,85M
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