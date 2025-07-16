Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Ashdod, Israel

3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 2 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 113 m²
penthouse 2 pcs very rare 50m2 habitable + 63 m2 terrace new building pastoral and quiet loc…
$505,620
Penthouse 4 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Penthouse in Ashdod with great potential sea view. Strategic location. 5 rooms transformed i…
$1,15M
Penthouse 6 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 319 m²
STOP: Penthouse at the "Mar" in Ashdod 6 rooms, 319 m2 net and 174 m2 of terraces with sea v…
$2,25M
Properties features in Ashdod, Israel

