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Penthouses for sale in Tel-Aviv District, Israel

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Tel-Aviv
90
Bat Yam
13
Ramat Gan
4
Tel Aviv
92
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115 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
PRE VENTE! BAT YAM QUARTIER ARLOZOROV PROCHE DE LA MER, DU TRAMWAY, DES ECOLES ET DES COMME…
$1,22M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Reference : TL 2632 District: 2nd sealine, Ben Yehuda/Bograshov, just a few steps from the b…
$4,25M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Reference TL 2437 Close to Rotschild Penthouse 4 pieces 135 m2 + 85 m2 of ground floor terra…
$3,96M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 182 m²
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT BEN GURION, BAT YAM - FULL SEA VIEW GUARANTEE TO LIFE Exclusive …
$4,33M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
This magnificent penthouse offers about 125 m2 of indoor living space, complemented by 45 m2…
$4,35M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
For sale – Fabulous penthouse in a historic building in the heart of Tel Aviv! 5 pieces 4 be…
$4,50M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 264 m²
FOR SALE – SINGLE PENTHOUSE WITH ALL STAGE ? Located in a quiet street close to Shenkin, be…
$6,16M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Penthouse with roof terrace for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street of Kerem Hateimanim, a f…
$3,10M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Superb Penthouse for sale in Tel-Aviv, in the Old North, just steps from the sea! New buildi…
$3,23M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 208 m²
In a new building in the heart of the popular Bavli district, high-end penthouse with clear …
$3,60M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 159 m²
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residen…
$1,65M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Beautiful apartment renovated with lots of charm, located in the Ben Gurion district. 90 m2 …
$1,55M
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Penthouse 7 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 7 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 227 m²
Exceptional penthouse for sale in Tel-Aviv, close to the Blvd Ben-Gurion and a few steps fro…
$8,66M
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Penthouse 8 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 8 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 480 m²
This extraordinary penthouse embodies luxury and architectural excellence. With an impressiv…
$13,50M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Urgent sale!Penthouse 5 rooms per street. Naomi Shemer (District X-300), HolonThe main advan…
$1,77M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Beautiful penthouse located between boulevard Nordau and the sea, with 2 beautiful terraces …
$2,61M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Pr…
$5,12M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, cl…
$2,49M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Very sought after street Quiet and green residential Open view Fine volumes 108sqm living sp…
$1,83M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 290 m²
Ref SHO - Magnificent duplex penthouse of 148 m2 living space + 142 m2 terrace with 3 parkin…
$5,46M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
In a modern tower facing the sea. Penthouse of 5 rooms 165 m2 + 31.5 m2 terrace. High standi…
$2,50M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Spectacular penthouse in a new building (2021) – Close to Shuk HaCarmel & Nahalat Binyamin …
$3,50M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 106 m²
New on sale exclusively! 60 Yehoshua Street Ben Nun A quiet street within the very popular …
$3,63M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale! Unique duplex penthouse in a recently preserved boutique building Pitch of choice…
$3,28M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Penthouse for sale in Tel-Aviv, facing Neve Tzedek Tower! New building of high standing. 4 r…
$2,83M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Reference: TL 2305 District: Hayarkon 150 meters from the sea Building shop class that was c…
$6,99M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street near Gordon and a few steps from the sea! …
$6,41M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 220 m²
One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the s…
$5,33M
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Penthouse 3 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
New building under construction (Tama 38/2) Exceptional penthouse - very rare 83m2 + 33m2 te…
$2,40M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Penthouse for sale in Tel aviv, in the old north district and a few steps from the sea. Deli…
$4,06M
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Properties features in Tel-Aviv District, Israel

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