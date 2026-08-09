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Penthouses for sale in Netanya, Israel

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15 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Sun Garden Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of …
$1,50M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 161 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$2,15M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 186 m²
Dream penthouse for sale in Netanya, facing Ir Yamim and the nature reserve, with an unobstr…
$2,29M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Penthouse of 140 m2 with terrace of 120 m2. Elevator, parking included. Apartment completely…
$1,17M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Reference: NT 225 District: Hashmonaim Recent and modern building of only 6 years old Sumptu…
$2,08M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 313 m²
Reference: NT 220 District: City center New Penthouse of 5 rooms Surface area of 313 m2 Terr…
$3,83M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Beautiful penthouse in Netanya in the Nat 600 district, panoramic sea view, terrace of 36m2
$2,50M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Live Excellence in Netanya! Mardochee Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our excep…
$5,83M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 143 m²
Sun Garden Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of …
$1,52M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 144 m²
In the city centre - penthouse 144 m2 with 2 terraces of 35 + 45 m2. Completely renovated. P…
$1,14M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 156 m²
Superb penthouse for sale in Netanya, in the Park Hayam district, close to the city centre. …
$2,09M
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
In the heart of the city, enjoying a premium location at the foot of Kikar, discover the adv…
$3,13M
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Penthouse 4 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
FOR SALE: luxurious penthouse in the city center, in a quiet street. Located in a new 5-stor…
$1,30M
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Penthouse 6 rooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Netanya, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 158 m²
Smilansky Project – Netanya Project status Mordecai Khayat invites you to live in one of o…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Netanya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Beautiful new project in the infamous Ir Yamim area of Netanya- project scheduled to finish …
$3,85M
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