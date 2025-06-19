Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in Israel

16 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Gorgeous penthouse for sale, located in North Tel-Aviv in Gush Ha Gadol- with incredible sea…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 436 m²
Located in North Tel-Aviv in the Yehuda Maccabi neighborhood very close to the famous Hayark…
$9,28M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Luxury exclusive listing- 2 penthouses on the 30th floor of the prestigious Elite tower in R…
$2,92M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Luxury duplex penthouse for sale in Kerem Hateimanim (Yemenite Quarter) For Sale on Malan St…
$3,45M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 575 m²
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
$11,55M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A stunning 5-room penthouse in Ramat Aviv near the sea – a prestigious neighborhood surround…
$2,25M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Exclusive Listing- penthouse for sale in Ramat Gan. A stunning duplex penthouse with an …
$1,27M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Netanya, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Netanya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Beautiful new project in the infamous Ir Yamim area of Netanya- project scheduled to finish …
$3,85M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Located in the heart of Tel-Aviv next to the famous Rothschild Boulevard- surrounded by the …
$5,57M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Located in the heart of green Herzliya near the famous IDC university, lots of greens and pa…
$1,96M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Gorgeous new project for sale right near the famous and luxurious Kikar Ha Medina- near the …
$2,23M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Exclusive listing for sale High above, spanning half a floor of the penthouse floors in …
$11,14M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Two gorgeous penthouses for sale in North Tel-Aviv (cohav ha tzafon neighborhood) in a luxur…
$9,81M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Gorgeous new high-end boutique development, scheduled to finish 2026/2027, for sale in Ramat…
$2,65M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Arava Tichona Regional Council, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Exclusive new listing- A stunning penthouse with a large balcony and an open view in a o…
$1,91M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 197 m²
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Price on request
