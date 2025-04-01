Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Bat Yam, Israel

Penthouse 4 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
PRIME LOCATION - BAT YAM - NEAR THE SEA "Boutique" building in the heart of the center of B…
$912,925
Penthouse 7 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 7 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 258 m²
Luxurious triplex penthouse with full sea view BAT YAM | GOLDEN SQUARE LUXURY PENTHOUSE ⏰Del…
$4,21M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 199 m²
New penthouse highly sought after location quiet street newly renovated building with elevat…
$1,18M
Penthouse 4 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Delivery in 1 month Exceptional penthouse 100m2 + 100m2 terrace elevator and parking TO SEI…
$1,04M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 175 m²
New penthouse 134 m2 + 41m2 terrace elevator and parking very bright perfect for a family lo…
$1,17M
Penthouse 6 rooms in Bat Yam, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Bat Yam, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 212 m²
Luxurious duplex penthouse with full sea view BAT YAM | GOLDEN SQUARE LUXURY PENTHOUSE ⏰Deli…
$2,22M
