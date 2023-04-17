Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany

6 room housein Pirmasens, Germany
6 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 260,000
EFH DHH for sale in Pirmasens! Very good condition! Top location! 66955 Pirmasens Provide…
2 room housein Pirmasens, Germany
2 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 575,000
We ask for two new construction projects in 66955 Pirmasens. Object description The offer …
5 room housein Dellfeld, Germany
5 room house
Dellfeld, Germany
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
Condo 2 roomsin Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms 58 m² Number of floors 4
€ 475,000
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high qual…
2 room apartmentin Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 room apartment
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 595,000
Apartments in a new building with a beautiful location near the port on the Rhine, beautiful…
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
700 m²
€ 3,400,000
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…

