Apartments for sale in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

1 room studio apartmentin Bochum, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Bochum, Germany
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 27 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 49,000
Selling a studio in Bochum University city ( more than 40,000 students from all over the wo…
3 room apartmentin Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
3 Number of rooms 71 m² Number of floors 4
€ 767,500
The apartment is located on the 3rd floor in one of the central districts of Dusseldorf - Fl…
Condo 4 roomsin Dusseldorf, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
4 Number of rooms 133 m² Number of floors 4
€ 920,580
3 room apartmentin Bonn, Germany
3 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 55 m² Number of floors 5
€ 350,000
The property is located on a quiet street near the center of Bonn, which makes it an attract…
3 room apartmentin Rauschendorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Rauschendorf, Germany
3 Number of rooms 71 m² Number of floors 4
€ 410,000
The proposed 3-room apartment with a good layout has a beautiful and very bright living room…
2 room apartmentin Bonn, Germany
2 room apartment
Bonn, Germany
2 Number of rooms 54 m² Number of floors 5
€ 284,000
Attractive and well-groomed 2-room apartment with loggia, in a modern residential complex in…
Apartmentin North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Apartment
North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
250 m²
€ 3,500,000
These chic apartments are the real pearl of Cologne, in the land of North Rhine-Westphalia …

