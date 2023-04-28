Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Residential properties for sale in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room house in Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
6 room house
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
5 bath 2 444 m²
€ 8,612,937
NEAR FRANKFURT: LUXURIOUS RESIDENTIAL /BUSINESS ESTATE WITH 2,444 Sq. M PROPERTY:This exclu…
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Germany, Germany
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Germany, Germany
5 000 m²
€ 2,245,372
The luxury classic-style mansion is in Bavaria - one of Germany's most picturesque lands The…
2 room apartment in Baden-Baden, Germany
2 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
2 Number of rooms 70 m² Number of floors 4
€ 400,000
Offered for purchase, a bright and cozy 2-room apartment of about 70 m ² and is located on t…
Condo 1 room in Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 51 m² Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 room studio apartment in Berlin, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 27 m² Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
5 room apartment in Munich, Germany
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
307 m²
€ 3,412,966
These beautiful apartments occupy the whole ground floor of the building in the prestigious…
Villa 9 room villa in Berlin, Germany
Villa 9 room villa
Berlin, Germany
675 m²
€ 4,355,456
This expressive and elegant villa, surrounded by perennial trees, is located on the shores o…
5 room house in Erbach, Germany
5 room house
Erbach, Germany
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 593,026
A spacious mansion with two surrounding gardens in a fabulous place near the banks of the Da…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
530 m²
€ 2,903,637
This delightful luxury villa is in the heart of Germany, its capital Berlin. Built in 1920 o…
3 room apartment in Munich, Germany
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 3 Floor
€ 1,257,399
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Heating underfloor heating Year …
Condo 3 rooms in Dreieich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Dreieich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 6
€ 680,000
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
Castle 21 bedroom in Germany, Germany
Castle 21 bedroom
Germany, Germany
2 250 m²
€ 3,175,853
The stunning castle, surrounded by a beautiful park, is close to the towns of Maisen, Cotbus…

Properties features in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir