Germany
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Germany
New houses in Germany
All new buildings in Germany
1
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Germany
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Germany
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Land in Germany
Luxury Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Commercial
All commercial properties in Germany
Shop
Hotel
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Germany
Find an Agent in Germany
Real estate agencies in Germany
Agents in Germany
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Villa
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Germany
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
Residential properties for sale in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
6 room house
Regierungsbezirk Darmstadt, Germany
5 bath
2 444 m²
€ 8,612,937
NEAR FRANKFURT: LUXURIOUS RESIDENTIAL /BUSINESS ESTATE WITH 2,444 Sq. M PROPERTY:This exclu…
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Germany, Germany
5 000 m²
€ 2,245,372
The luxury classic-style mansion is in Bavaria - one of Germany's most picturesque lands The…
2 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 400,000
Offered for purchase, a bright and cozy 2-room apartment of about 70 m ² and is located on t…
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
51 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
27 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 305,000
5 room apartment
Munich, Germany
307 m²
€ 3,412,966
These beautiful apartments occupy the whole ground floor of the building in the prestigious…
Villa 9 room villa
Berlin, Germany
675 m²
€ 4,355,456
This expressive and elegant villa, surrounded by perennial trees, is located on the shores o…
5 room house
Erbach, Germany
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 593,026
A spacious mansion with two surrounding gardens in a fabulous place near the banks of the Da…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Berlin, Germany
530 m²
€ 2,903,637
This delightful luxury villa is in the heart of Germany, its capital Berlin. Built in 1920 o…
3 room apartment
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
108 m²
3 Floor
€ 1,257,399
Characteristics Number of garages / parking spaces one Heating underfloor heating Year …
Condo 3 rooms
Dreieich, Germany
3 Number of rooms
68 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 680,000
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
Castle 21 bedroom
Germany, Germany
2 250 m²
€ 3,175,853
The stunning castle, surrounded by a beautiful park, is close to the towns of Maisen, Cotbus…
Properties features in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map