Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Condos

Condos for sale in Germany

Berlin
8
Bavaria
6
Hesse
5
Munich
5
Frankfurt
2
Lower Saxony
2
Bodenheim
1
Darmstadt
1
Show more
Condo To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
Condo 3 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 6
€ 665,000
Condo 4 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Berlin, Germany
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 665,000
4 bedroom apartment of about 100 m ² is located in the center of Berlin. It is located on th…
Condo 2 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 56 m² Number of floors 3
€ 430,000
Condo 3 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 98 m² Number of floors 3
€ 556,738
Condo 1 roomin Berlin, Germany
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms 51 m² Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
Condo 3 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 85 m² Number of floors 5
€ 825,000
3 bedroom apartment in Munich with two balconies and with bright rooms. In the apartment:…
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 66 m² Number of floors 4
€ 470,000
2 bedroom apartment in Munich in good condition ( repair was carried out on time ). An ideal…
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 5
€ 510,000
Well-maintained 2-room apartment in good condition in Munich. The apartment is located on …
Condo 3 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 99 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
Condo 3 roomsin Darmstadt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Darmstadt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 5
€ 630,000
Condo 2 roomsin Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 Number of rooms 58 m² Number of floors 4
€ 475,000
Condo 3 roomsin Oerie, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Oerie, Germany
3 Number of rooms 90 m² Number of floors 4
€ 500,900
The proposed 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of an apartment building - a new b…
Condo 2 roomsin Velber, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Velber, Germany
2 Number of rooms 53 m² Number of floors 4
€ 430,000
New 2-room apartment in the attractive quarter of Hanover - Wasserstadt Limmer. Modern hou…
Condo 3 roomsin Escheburg, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Escheburg, Germany
3 Number of rooms 67 m² Number of floors 4
€ 515,000
3 bedroom apartment with a balcony located on the 3rd floor of an apartment building. The c…
Condo 3 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Berlin, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
This beautiful apartment is located in a well-groomed apartment building with an underground…
Condo 4 roomsin Dusseldorf, Germany
Condo 4 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
4 Number of rooms 133 m² Number of floors 4
€ 920,580
4-room spacious apartment in the central district of Dusseldorf. Modern high-quality equi…
Condo 3 roomsin Ottobrunn, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Ottobrunn, Germany
3 Number of rooms 82 m² Number of floors 5
€ 870,000
3 bedroom apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central district of …
Condo 3 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
3 Number of rooms 86 m² Number of floors 5
€ 645,000
Apartments in this residential complex meet the highest requirements. Apartment option…
Condo 3 roomsin Offenbach am Main, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Offenbach am Main, Germany
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 4
€ 505,000
Stylish, modern architecture, ground floor with garden and spacious terraces and loggias, ba…
Condo 3 roomsin Dreieich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Dreieich, Germany
3 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 6
€ 680,000
The residential complex, consisting of several high-rise residential buildings and a garden,…
Condo 2 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 65 m² Number of floors 5
€ 500,000
The building was built in 1998 and completely modernized in 2018. The apartment with a ter…
Condo 2 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 6
€ 495,000
2-room apartment with a built-in kitchen and a balcony near the Frankfurt exhibition complex…
Condo 2 roomsin Munich, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Munich, Germany
2 Number of rooms 57 m² Number of floors 6
€ 620,000
This quiet and spacious 2-room apartment with a balcony is located just a few minutes from L…
Condo 2 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Condo 2 rooms
Berlin, Germany
2 Number of rooms 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 520,000
2-room apartment in the popular area of Berlin - Friedrichshayn. The living room area with …

Properties features in Germany

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir