3 room apartmentin Baden-Baden, Germany
3 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
3 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 4
€ 985,000
The renovated and well-groomed 4-room apartment offered for purchase is located on the 1st f…
5 room apartmentin Baden-Baden, Germany
5 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
5 Number of rooms 183 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
The apartment with high-quality equipment ( luxury categories ) is located in a well-groomed…
2 room apartmentin Baden-Baden, Germany
2 room apartment
Baden-Baden, Germany
2 Number of rooms 70 m² Number of floors 4
€ 400,000
Offered for purchase, a bright and cozy 2-room apartment of about 70 m ² and is located on t…
3 room apartmentin Stuttgart, Germany
3 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
3 Number of rooms 81 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
5 room apartmentin Wolfschlugen, Germany
5 room apartment
Wolfschlugen, Germany
5 Number of rooms 110 m² Number of floors 3
€ 670,000
Three-story modern apartment building in Stuttgart of 6 apartments, most of which are the ow…
2 room apartmentin Weil der Stadt, Germany
2 room apartment
Weil der Stadt, Germany
2 Number of rooms 45 m² Number of floors 4
€ 320,000
A well-groomed 2-room apartment is located on the first floor apartment building, in an exce…
2 room apartmentin Steinenbronn, Germany
2 room apartment
Steinenbronn, Germany
2 Number of rooms 50 m² Number of floors 7
€ 350,500
3 room apartmentin Sexau, Germany
3 room apartment
Sexau, Germany
3 Number of rooms 74 m² Number of floors 3
€ 335,000
The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a residential building built in 1989. The commu…
3 room apartmentin Denzlingen, Germany
3 room apartment
Denzlingen, Germany
3 Number of rooms 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 398,000
Bright, cozy 3-room apartment on the 1st floor of a well-kept apartment building. There is a…

