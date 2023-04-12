Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Villas

Villas for sale in France

Metropolitan France
763
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
730
Grasse
464
Draguignan
142
Nice
86
Antibes
24
Vallauris
19
Occitania
16
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
962 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain France, France
Villa 3 room villa
France, France
2 bath 100 m²
€ 765,000
Cozy two-story house with a living area of 100 sq.m., overlooking the sea, located in a clos…
Villa 2 room villain France, France
Villa 2 room villa
France, France
2 bath 261 m²
€ 2,990,000
House for sale, located in a unique location on the French Riviera – in the territory of the…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 300 m²
€ 58,000,000
France Cote d'Azur 3 villas with beach A unique facility on the Cote d'Az…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
800 m²
€ 7,500,000
France Provence region Proven style villa Elegant Proven style villa in t…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 022 m²
€ 59,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa with park 8800m2 One of the most elegant villas …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
880 m²
€ 12,800,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa with 1.6 ha park A unique modern villa on the h…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
880 m²
€ 18,550,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa 5 min from Monaco A rare offer. Ultra-moder…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
550 m²
€ 20,500,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa near Monaco Wonderful villa in the style of & qu…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
2 000 m²
€ 29,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Cannes Villa estate Unique object for the Cote d'Az…
Villa Villain Lake Geneva, France
Villa Villa
Lake Geneva, France
550 m²
€ 7,400,000
France Rhone Alps Region Lake Geneva Villa with beach Very rare offer! …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 000 m²
€ 17,000,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa with beautiful views Luxury villa in the Floren…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 198 m²
€ 19,300,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa estate near Monaco A unique object: one of the …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
730 m²
€ 24,900,000
France Cote d'Azur Sea view villa Villa Estate, Villa - Country House in…
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
416 m²
€ 17,500,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa in Saint Tropez Charming Italian-style villa …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
750 m²
€ 12,800,000
France Cote d'Azur Villa with 1.6 ha park Cozy chic neo-Provencal style …
Villa Villain Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Villa Villa
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
1 200 m²
€ 9,800,000
France Cote d'Azur, Nice County 52ha estate Unique estate and territor…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
12 Number of rooms 405 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Mas-des-Cours, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Mas-des-Cours, France
10 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villain Tarbes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Tarbes, France
9 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Villa 9 room villain France, France
Villa 9 room villa
France, France
952 m²
€ 14,500,000
Sale of an estate consisting of two villas between Cannes and Nice, in the immediate vicinit…
Villa 4 room villain Sainte-Maxime, France
Villa 4 room villa
Sainte-Maxime, France
1 bath 180 m²
€ 2,995,000
Beautiful 5-room villa with swimming pool and sea view over the village of Saint-Tropez for …
Villa Villain Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Villa Villa
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
€ 4,200,000
Ref. 052022-005 For those looking for French charm, this is it. This farm house of approx. 2…
Villa 5 room villain Cannes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Cannes, France
573 m²
€ 4,950,000
REF: 062022-008. This striking Mid Century Modern villa offers breathtaking sea, Esterel and…
Villa 9 room villain Grimaud, France
Villa 9 room villa
Grimaud, France
540 m²
€ 3,074,000
In a gated community, not far from the beaches, family villa to be entirely renovated. The …
Villa 5 room villain Saint-Tropez, France
Villa 5 room villa
Saint-Tropez, France
196 m²
€ 6,800,000
In Saint-Tropez, this Provençal bastide for sale, with an 8336 m² garden, offers a typical l…
Villa 6 room villain Ramatuelle, France
Villa 6 room villa
Ramatuelle, France
290 m²
€ 5,900,000
Discover for sale this contemporary house full of charm with a garden of 1400 m², available …
Villa 4 room villain Golfe-Juan, France
Villa 4 room villa
Golfe-Juan, France
200 m²
€ 2,590,000
Our agency proposes for sale this stunning villa from 1894, entirely & tastefully renovated,…
Villa 6 room villain Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 room villa
Le Cannet, France
570 m²
€ 2,950,000
In a quiet and green area of ​​Le Cannet, new modern villa of more than 500 m2 with magnific…
Villa 6 room villain Roquefort-les-Pins, France
Villa 6 room villa
Roquefort-les-Pins, France
215 m²
€ 1,390,000
Ideally located, in a green setting, quiet and close to amenities, this magnificent property…
Villa Villain Nice, France
Villa Villa
Nice, France
300 m²
€ 7,900,000
In the heart of Nice Mont-Boron, fabulous property built by the famous architect Marcel Bias…

Properties features in France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir