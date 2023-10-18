UAE
Realting.com
Residential
France
Metropolitan France
Castles
Castles for sale in Metropolitan France, France
Ile-de-France
20
New Aquitaine
18
Centre-Loire Valley
16
Tours
9
Normandy
5
Pays de la Loire
5
Rochechouart
5
Paris
4
Blois
3
80 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
14
3
"Castle of Sleeping Beauty" looking in a mirror lake. Perhaps one of the most impressive an…
€9,40M
Recommend
Castle 6 bedrooms
Pont-de-Poitte, France
6
1 000 m²
A rare castle of the Renaissance with a rich history. Normandy, 80km from Paris. Castle 100…
€4,80M
Recommend
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
3
Normandy, the famous villa of the Impressionists of Giverney, 45min from Paris. The castle …
€3,90M
Recommend
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
GREAT SHOT OR DE FRANS
Price on request
Recommend
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
6
800 m²
3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of Zamkov Luara, 15min to the center of. …
€5,90M
Recommend
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
6
600 m²
2
Elegant castle. Normandy, 1h20 from Paris, 40min Deauville. Hunting Manuar Louis XV. Resid…
€2,90M
Recommend
Castle 7 bedrooms
Honfleur, France
7
580 m²
2
Wonderful 18th Century Castle in excellent condition ( complete restoration in 2020 ). A un…
€3,48M
Recommend
Castle 9 bedrooms
Le Vieil-Evreux, France
9
850 m²
2
Normandy – magnificent castle of the 17-18 centuries. This exceptional Louis XIII-style hous…
€3,70M
Recommend
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
5
750 m²
3
Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Recommend
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
30
1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
2
Recommend
Castle 7 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
20
800 m²
€14,80M
1
Recommend
Castle 30 rooms
Montpellier, France
30
1 300 m²
€14,95M
1
Recommend
Castle 35 rooms
Orly, France
35
1 700 m²
HISTORY CUSTOMS IN THE EL DE FRANC Castle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m ² Ile de France. Loc…
€12,50M
2
Recommend
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair
Nizerolles, France
30
1 200 m²
Article: ART2547 HISTORICAL CUSTOMS Castle 30 rooms 20 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, orig…
€12,60M
Recommend
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
17
1 200 m²
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
€1,65M
Recommend
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
23
1 400 m²
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
€3,95M
Recommend
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
54
1 300 m²
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
€1,60M
Recommend
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
18
1 036 m²
€2,30M
3
Recommend
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
12
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
€2,32M
Recommend
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
10
700 m²
2
€1,50M
Recommend
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
9
600 m²
3
€1,29M
Recommend
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
10
680 m²
3
Castle of the XIX century, 25km from the Tour, in the famous Loire Valley. Castle with a li…
€1,49M
1
Recommend
Castle
Tours, France
1 200 m²
3
€1,49M
1
Recommend
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
7
450 m²
5
€1,15M
Recommend
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
€3,40M
Recommend
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
6 000 m²
France Luara River Valley Renaissance Castle One of the most impressive c…
€15,00M
2
Recommend
Castle 7 bedrooms with internet, with fireplace, with Наружное освещение
Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
14
540 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Castle 31 bedroom with internet, with fireplace, with Наружное освещение
Le Mans, France
56
Price on request
Recommend
Castle
Tours, France
1 400 m²
ELEGANT 18th-century ZAMOK in the LUAR Valley The former royal hunting residence is an elega…
€3,30M
Recommend
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
1 100 m²
France Loire Valley Elegant castle of the Renaissance - XIX century Location: at 1 hour 40 m…
€2,50M
Recommend
