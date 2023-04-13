Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Metropolitan France
  4. Maritime Alps
  5. Grasse
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Grasse, France

Cannes
4
Vallauris
4
Antibes
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
366 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
152 m²
€ 3,200,000
SOLE AGENTS - In Cannes, elegant apartment for sale located on the 6th floor of a recent bu…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
144 m²
€ 852,000
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
92 m²
€ 1,580,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes you in one of the most beautifu…
Apartmentin Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
90 m²
€ 3,380,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you in a high standing residence,…
5 room apartmentin Le Cannet, France
5 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
336 m²
€ 1,850,000
In a gated and secure residence with a swimming pool, this triplex apartment of 336 sqm come…
4 room apartmentin Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
170 m²
€ 3,150,000
Exceptional penthouse with a living surface of approximately 170 m² in a luxury residence in…
4 room apartmentin Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
147 m²
€ 1,155,000
Just like a villa, for a very beautiful duplex apartment of 170m2 (140m2 Carrez), with outdo…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
140 m²
€ 1,790,000
Beautiful apartment entirely renovated with exceptional materials. This 139m2 roof top villa…
5 room apartmentin Cannes, France
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
199 m²
€ 2,700,000
Superb apartment-villa in a charming building ideally located in a calm area near the city c…
4 room apartmentin Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
220 m²
€ 3,490,000
Beautiful 5-room apartment in a luxury residence with a living surface of approximately 220 …
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
95 m²
€ 889,000
Located on the famous street of Antibes, a few steps from the Palais des Congrès, we offer t…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
186 m²
€ 1,990,000
CANNES OXFORD : Located in the prestigious district of Oxford, near the city cen…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
75 m²
€ 2,490,000
REF: 062022-002. Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom apartment offering a total of 75m2, with wo…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
96 m²
€ 1,150,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform proposes to you in the residential distr…
4 room apartmentin Le Cannet, France
4 room apartment
Le Cannet, France
180 m²
€ 3,190,000
Exceptional penthouse, completely renovated, with private swimming pool on the terrace on th…
6 room apartmentin Cannes, France
6 room apartment
Cannes, France
248 m²
€ 3,200,000
Large apartment of approx. 248 sqm situated on the Boulevard de La Croisette, large terrace …
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
158 m²
€ 2,500,000
Located on the last floor, duplex apartment of 160 m2 with exceptional view on the sea and t…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
108 m²
€ 1,790,000
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
3 room apartmentin Theoule-sur-Mer, France
3 room apartment
Theoule-sur-Mer, France
180 m²
€ 1,950,000
In a renowned and secure domain, luxurious flat of about 180m2 offering from all the rooms a…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
118 m²
€ 1,890,000
Sole agent. Beautiful refurbished 4-room apartment with a panoramic sea view, of approximate…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
94 m²
€ 4,255,000
Ideally located in the heart of the Croisette, a few steps from the Palais des Festivals in …
4 room apartmentin Cannes, France
4 room apartment
Cannes, France
232 m²
€ 11,130,000
In the most prestigious residence on the Croisette, this exceptional apartment benefits from…
3 room apartmentin Cannes, France
3 room apartment
Cannes, France
130 m²
€ 2,800,000
Cannes Croisette: located on the ground floor of a prestigious building with caretaker, beau…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
132 m²
€ 2,010,000
This exceptional flat in Cannes (Basse Californie) is for sale. Wonderful views featuring sa…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
73 m²
€ 1,280,000
SOLE AGENT - Charming 73 m² apartment in the heart of Basse Californie in Cannes. In a prest…
1 room apartmentin Cannes, France
1 room apartment
Cannes, France
88 m²
€ 1,475,000
In Cannes, this apartment for sale offers a 21 m² terrace and a beautiful open view. This pr…
2 room apartmentin Golfe-Juan, France
2 room apartment
Golfe-Juan, France
94 m²
€ 950,000
Near Cannes, 3-room apartment in a prestigious residence, with caretaker, swimming pool and …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
111 m²
€ 1,643,000
This family penthouse with 2 terraces and a 14.65 m² balcony and a 24.50 m² veranda availabl…
Apartmentin Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
90 m²
€ 2,780,000
Your international Côte d'Azur real estate platform offers you a haven of peace, in a charmi…
5 room apartmentin Cannes, France
5 room apartment
Cannes, France
370 m²
€ 8,980,000
Joint Sole Agent - Unique in Cannes - Located at 87 Soligny, the most exclusive residential …

Properties features in Grasse, France

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir