France
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in France
New houses in France
All new buildings in France
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in France
Residential
Apartment in France
Penthouse
House in France
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in France
Luxury Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Commercial
All commercial properties in France
Hotel
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in France
Find an Agent in France
Real estate agencies in France
Agents in France
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in France
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Castles
Castles for sale in France
Metropolitan France
70
New Aquitaine
18
Centre-Loire Valley
17
Ile-de-France
14
Tours
9
Pays de la Loire
5
Rochechouart
5
Blois
3
Occitania
3
Brittany
2
Paris
2
Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes
1
Coutances
1
Grand Est
1
Hauts-de-France
1
Lyon
1
Normandy
1
Rennes
1
Toulouse
1
Show more
Show less
Castle
Clear all
118 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
17 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
€ 1,650,000
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
23 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
54 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
18 Number of rooms
1 036 m²
€ 2,300,000
Castle 18 rooms 10 bedrooms 1036 m ² &n…
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
12 Number of rooms
€ 2,315,000
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
700 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,285,000
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
680 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castle
Tours, France
1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
450 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,150,000
Castle
PCh, France
700 m²
€ 1,470,000
France Poitou-Charanta region ( New Aquitaine ) Castle with access to the river …
Castle
PCh, France
450 m²
€ 1,260,000
France Poatu Sharanta region Castle with a park The real Sleeping Beauty …
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 3,400,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
Castle
PCh, France
750 m²
€ 2,350,000
France New Aquitaine region ( Charanta Poitou ) Castle with 11 hectares A…
Castle
Aquitaine, France
687 m²
€ 1,340,000
France Aquitaine region Napoleon III Castle The hospitable, cozy Napoleon…
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
6 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
France Luara River Valley Renaissance Castle One of the most impressive c…
Castle
Languedoc-Roussillon, France
1 500 m²
€ 7,650,000
France Southern Languedoc-Russia Romantic Region Castle with vineyards Ma…
Castle
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
5 000 m²
€ 18,800,000
France Provence Alps Cote d'Azur Brignol County Castle in Provence The hi…
Castle 7 bedrooms
Valence-sur-Baise, France
12 Number of rooms
550 m²
Price on request
Castle 7 bedrooms
Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
14 Number of rooms
540 m²
Price on request
Castle 8 bedrooms
Niherne, France
15 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle 6 bedrooms
Riberac, France
14 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle 8 bedrooms
Toulouse, France
14 Number of rooms
880 m²
Price on request
Castle 31 bedroom
Le Mans, France
56 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
1 100 m²
€ 2,500,000
France Loire Valley Elegant castle of the Renaissance - XIX century Location: at 1 hour 40 m…
Castle 16 rooms
Fontainebleau, France
16 Number of rooms
800 m²
€ 4,100,000
Fonteblelo, 40 min from Paris Magnificent LOUIS XIII castle in the landscape park "à la fran…
Castle
Tours, France
1 400 m²
€ 3,300,000
ELEGANT 18th-century ZAMOK in the LUAR Valley The former royal hunting residence is an elega…
Castle
Fontainebleau, France
800 m²
€ 2,900,000
France.Paris Historical castle on the territory of the 17th Century Historic Castle Park in …
Castle
Nanterre, France
1 200 m²
€ 4,800,000
Paris County. A rare estate in excellent condition, owned by the family - the owner of RENAU…
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
€ 7,400,000
A rare location! Charming Castle of the late XIX century “Belle époque” in the prestigiou…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in France
with swimming pool
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map