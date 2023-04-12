Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Castles

Castles for sale in France

Metropolitan France
70
New Aquitaine
18
Centre-Loire Valley
17
Ile-de-France
14
Tours
9
Pays de la Loire
5
Rochechouart
5
Blois
3
Castle 17 roomsin Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
17 Number of rooms 1 200 m²
€ 1,650,000
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
Castle 9 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
23 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 3,950,000
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
Castle 54 roomsin Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
54 Number of rooms 1 300 m²
€ 1,600,000
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
Castle 10 bedroomsin Gironde, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Gironde, France
18 Number of rooms 1 036 m²
€ 2,300,000
Castle 18 rooms 10 bedrooms 1036 m ²         &n…
Castle 6 bedroomsin Orleans, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
12 Number of rooms
€ 2,315,000
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
Castle 10 bedroomsin Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
700 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Castle 9 bedroomsin Blois, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Blois, France
600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,285,000
Castle 10 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Tours, France
680 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
1 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
Castle 7 bedroomsin Tours, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Tours, France
450 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,150,000
Castlein PCh, France
Castle
PCh, France
700 m²
€ 1,470,000
France Poitou-Charanta region ( New Aquitaine ) Castle with access to the river …
Castlein PCh, France
Castle
PCh, France
450 m²
€ 1,260,000
France Poatu Sharanta region Castle with a park The real Sleeping Beauty …
Castlein Bordeaux, France
Castle
Bordeaux, France
1 000 m²
€ 3,400,000
France Aquitaine Bordeaux Italian style castle Elegant 19th century cas…
Castlein PCh, France
Castle
PCh, France
750 m²
€ 2,350,000
France New Aquitaine region ( Charanta Poitou ) Castle with 11 hectares A…
Castlein Aquitaine, France
Castle
Aquitaine, France
687 m²
€ 1,340,000
France Aquitaine region Napoleon III Castle The hospitable, cozy Napoleon…
Castlein Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
6 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
France Luara River Valley Renaissance Castle One of the most impressive c…
Castlein Languedoc-Roussillon, France
Castle
Languedoc-Roussillon, France
1 500 m²
€ 7,650,000
France Southern Languedoc-Russia Romantic Region Castle with vineyards Ma…
Castlein Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Castle
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
5 000 m²
€ 18,800,000
France Provence Alps Cote d'Azur Brignol County Castle in Provence The hi…
Castle 7 bedroomsin Valence-sur-Baise, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Valence-sur-Baise, France
12 Number of rooms 550 m²
Price on request
Castle 7 bedroomsin Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, France
14 Number of rooms 540 m²
Price on request
Castle 8 bedroomsin Niherne, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Niherne, France
15 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle 6 bedroomsin Riberac, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Riberac, France
14 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castle 8 bedroomsin Toulouse, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Toulouse, France
14 Number of rooms 880 m²
Price on request
Castle 31 bedroomin Le Mans, France
Castle 31 bedroom
Le Mans, France
56 Number of rooms
Price on request
Castlein Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
1 100 m²
€ 2,500,000
France Loire Valley Elegant castle of the Renaissance - XIX century Location: at 1 hour 40 m…
Castle 16 roomsin Fontainebleau, France
Castle 16 rooms
Fontainebleau, France
16 Number of rooms 800 m²
€ 4,100,000
Fonteblelo, 40 min from Paris Magnificent LOUIS XIII castle in the landscape park "à la fran…
Castlein Tours, France
Castle
Tours, France
1 400 m²
€ 3,300,000
ELEGANT 18th-century ZAMOK in the LUAR Valley The former royal hunting residence is an elega…
Castlein Fontainebleau, France
Castle
Fontainebleau, France
800 m²
€ 2,900,000
France.Paris Historical castle on the territory of the 17th Century Historic Castle Park in …
Castlein Nanterre, France
Castle
Nanterre, France
1 200 m²
€ 4,800,000
Paris County. A rare estate in excellent condition, owned by the family - the owner of RENAU…
Castlein Paris, France
Castle
Paris, France
800 m²
€ 7,400,000
A rare location!    Charming Castle of the late XIX century “Belle époque” in the prestigiou…

