Residential properties for sale in Lapland, Finland

Kemi-Tornion seutukunta
52
Kemi
21
Tornio
19
Rovaniemen seutukunta
12
Kittilae
7
Tunturi-Lapin seutukunta
7
Itae-Lapin seutukunta
6
Sirkka
6
81 property total found
4 room housein Kittilae, Finland
4 room house
Kittilae, Finland
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 164 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 980,000
In advance marketing, ski in - ski out semi-detached apartment next to Levin Westpoint. An i…
Townhousein Ahola, Finland
Townhouse
Ahola, Finland
€ 33,000
Apartmentin Kemijaervi, Finland
Apartment
Kemijaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
Apartmentin Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Rytikari area, Kem…
2 room apartmentin Kittilae, Finland
2 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 219,000
Townhousein Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
2 room housein Tervola, Finland
2 room house
Tervola, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 79,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Two bedroom apartment in Rova…
Apartmentin Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One-room apartment in Rovanie…
1 room apartmentin Kittilae, Finland
1 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 195,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Saarenkylae, Finland
Apartment
Saarenkylae, Finland
Price on request
5 room housein Kittilae, Finland
5 room house
Kittilae, Finland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 172 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 790,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
3 room housein Tornio, Finland
3 room house
Tornio, Finland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 297,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Apartmentin Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the city of Kemi, 2-be…
Housein Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! In the Rytikari area, Kem…
3 room housein Yli-Raumo, Finland
3 room house
Yli-Raumo, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 132,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
4 room housein Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
4 room house
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 160 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 230,000
House for two families in a cozy residential area of Vennivaara, Rovaniemi. Built in 2019. A…
Apartmentin Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Kemi…
Apartmentin Kemijaervi, Finland
Apartment
Kemijaervi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kemijärvi sells 3-bed apa…
Apartmentin Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Spacious one-bedroom apar…
Housein Kemi, Finland
House
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! Kemi sells a house 106/11…
Apartmentin Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! For sale one bedroom apar…
Apartmentin Kemi, Finland
Apartment
Kemi, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! This house is located in …
Apartmentin Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Apartment
Rovaniemen seutukunta, Finland
Price on request
Apartmentin Tornio, Finland
Apartment
Tornio, Finland
Price on request
Perhaps a remote transaction without your presence by proxy!!! One bedroom apartment in Torn…
4 room housein Kylaejoki, Finland
4 room house
Kylaejoki, Finland
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 172 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 230,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 129,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
2 room apartmentin Kittilae, Finland
2 room apartment
Kittilae, Finland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 337,000
1 room apartmentin Tornio, Finland
1 room apartment
Tornio, Finland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 128,400
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.

Properties features in Lapland, Finland

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
