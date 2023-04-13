Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zagreb, Croatia

593 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
5 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 330 m² Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
I25450 Dedići
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 175,000
I25477 Harambašićeva
Villa 9 room villain Zagreb, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Zagreb, Croatia
10 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,200,000
Salad, Srebrnjak Detached urban villa of 400 m2 on a plot of 700 m2, built in 2023.The urba…
7 room housein Zagreb, Croatia
7 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
I25393 Jarnovićeva
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 122 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 499,000
I25404 Heinzelova
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² Number of floors 5
€ 279,000
I25339 Hruševečka
Apartment 1 bathroomin Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath 37 m² Number of floors 5
€ 115,000
I25367 Aleja Blaža Jurišića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² Number of floors 4
€ 190,000
I25377 Klaićeva
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 130,000
I25456 Ivana Brlić Mažuranić
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 77 m² 7/10 Floor
€ 350,000
I25385 Brune Bušića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 195,000
I25390 Majke Terezije
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
I25395 Lea Mullera
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 129,000
I25392 Nova cesta
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 350,000
I25437 Gajeva kod Mihanovićeve
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 164 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 550,001
I25334 Kvintička
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 265,990
I25347 Maksimirska
Apartment 1 bathroomin Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath 35 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 70,000
I25346 Gjalskog
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 163,000
I25236 Vatroslava Jagića
9 room housein Zagreb, Croatia
9 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 267 m² Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
I25336 Bučarova
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 190,000
I25423 Ilica
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
I25368 Prilaz Pavla Vuk – Pavlovića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 360,000
I25371 Borovci
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 155,000
I25403 Marijane Radev
Apartment 1 bathroomin Zagreb, Croatia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Zagreb, Croatia
1 bath 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 99,001
I25361 Ul. Dragutina Domjanića
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 400,000
I25365 Ilica
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 130,000
Dubrava, Čulinečka street Comfortable three-room apartment with a total area of 56.75m2 on …
4 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
4 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 209 m²
€ 1,020,000
Salata, Extremely bright four-room apartment with a total gross floor area of 209.11 m2 on …
2 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m²
€ 170,000
You are blushing, A beautiful two-room apartment with an area of 55.58 m2 on the 2nd floor …
6 room housein Zagreb, Croatia
6 room house
Zagreb, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,400,000
I25332 Dedići
3 room apartmentin Zagreb, Croatia
3 room apartment
Zagreb, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 350,000
Penthouse, Ilica The penthouse is 133.34 m2 in size with a 30 m2 terrace and is located on …

