  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Solin
  5. Solin
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Solin, Croatia

4 properties total found
3 room house in Solin, Croatia
3 room house
Solin, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 153 m²
€ 260,000
Solin, we are selling a family house, a single-storey house with an area of 100m2 with an au…
6 room house in Solin, Croatia
6 room house
Solin, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 240 m²
€ 242,000
Solin, Sveti Kajo, land of 1349m2 of regular shape with a house of 240 m2 on two floors. Th…
6 room house in Solin, Croatia
6 room house
Solin, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 202 m²
€ 295,000
Solin, in a private house with 3 apartments, a comfortable two bedroom apartment with a larg…
3 room house in Rupotine, Croatia
3 room house
Rupotine, Croatia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 210 m²
€ 310,000
Solin, surroundings, renovated stone house in a row of living space of 210m2 on 4 floors wit…
