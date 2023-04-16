Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Šibenik-Knin County
  4. Opcina Rogoznica
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia

Villa To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
19 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,450,000
For sale is an apartment building located in the suburbs of Rogoznica near the sea. All apar…
Villa 5 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
Villa 4 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
For sale a beautiful newly built two-story villa of 300 m2, located in the suburbs of Rogozn…
Villa 4 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,480,000
For sale is a beautiful villa located in a charming coastal town near Rogoznica, just 150 me…
Villa 6 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
9 Number of rooms 8 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
A large modern villa with sea views for sale, located in a charming seaside village near Rog…
Villa 3 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
A beautiful villa for sale in the first row to the sea, located in a quiet bay near the coas…
Villa 3 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
We sell an extremely spacious newly built villa, situated near costal town of Rogoznica. Tha…
Villa 4 room villain Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Rogoznica, Croatia
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
We sell a new luxury villa situated in first row to the sea, near Trogir. The villa is locat…
Villa 3 room villain Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4 bath 100 m²
€ 680,000
This 2010. stone villa will make you feel like you are living a dream right in the middle of…

Properties features in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir